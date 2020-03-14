All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

4617 Brighton Avenue

4617 Brighton Avenue · (877) 951-7767
Location

4617 Brighton Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A FURNISHED PROPERTY, 30 DAY PLUS MINIMUM, utilities may vary depending on occupancy and term. Once we maintain history with tenant than a longer lease will be an option.

Point Loma Paradise is a wonderful beach cottage close to it all. Make yourself at home in this updated 2 bedroom/1 bath cottage with all the modern amenities. Situated on a sleepy street in Point Loma, you are within walking distance of the excitement of Newport Avenue of Ocean Beach and of course, the renowned Sunset Cliffs. With the ease of access to other great areas of San Diego, including Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla, and Downtown, you pretty much have SD covered!

Tile floors throughout, high ceilings with exposed beams, custom paint, granite counters, and a completely remodeled kitchen and bath. This property features top of the line furniture too! Enjoy the patio area with family or friends, eat dinner or kick back with a glass of wine and watch the sunset.
Easy access to the areas of Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, Ocean Beach, and La Jolla. Less than 10 miles from either the 5, 8, or 163 freeways and the Old Town Train Station (central station for all your public transportation needs)

Point Loma is a really a great neighborhood and encompasses all of what SoCal life has to offer. Easy access to beautiful beaches and other areas such as Downtown, this place really is a great place regardless if you are vacationing or in San Diego for work.

This property has a shared laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4617 Brighton Avenue have any available units?
4617 Brighton Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4617 Brighton Avenue have?
Some of 4617 Brighton Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4617 Brighton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4617 Brighton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4617 Brighton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4617 Brighton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4617 Brighton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4617 Brighton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4617 Brighton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4617 Brighton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4617 Brighton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4617 Brighton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4617 Brighton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4617 Brighton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4617 Brighton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4617 Brighton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
