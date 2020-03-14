4617 Brighton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A FURNISHED PROPERTY, 30 DAY PLUS MINIMUM, utilities may vary depending on occupancy and term. Once we maintain history with tenant than a longer lease will be an option.



Point Loma Paradise is a wonderful beach cottage close to it all. Make yourself at home in this updated 2 bedroom/1 bath cottage with all the modern amenities. Situated on a sleepy street in Point Loma, you are within walking distance of the excitement of Newport Avenue of Ocean Beach and of course, the renowned Sunset Cliffs. With the ease of access to other great areas of San Diego, including Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla, and Downtown, you pretty much have SD covered!



Tile floors throughout, high ceilings with exposed beams, custom paint, granite counters, and a completely remodeled kitchen and bath. This property features top of the line furniture too! Enjoy the patio area with family or friends, eat dinner or kick back with a glass of wine and watch the sunset.

Easy access to the areas of Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, Ocean Beach, and La Jolla. Less than 10 miles from either the 5, 8, or 163 freeways and the Old Town Train Station (central station for all your public transportation needs)



Point Loma is a really a great neighborhood and encompasses all of what SoCal life has to offer. Easy access to beautiful beaches and other areas such as Downtown, this place really is a great place regardless if you are vacationing or in San Diego for work.



This property has a shared laundry room.