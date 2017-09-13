460 Gravilla St

Amenities

Available 10/01/2019-Newly Listed WIND-an-SEA Gem. LUXURY living at the Beach! Located 1.5 blocks to the BEST Beach/Surfing location in San Diego, Wind-an-Sea. A short walk to the Village, several restaurants within 2 blocks. Air conditioned. Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances, Sub-Zero refrigerator., Granite counter tops, travertine floors and hardwood floor in all bedrooms. 2 car garage, private patios, Pano. Ocean View Roof deck. Surround Sound in Family Room,Living Room & roof top. Close to school