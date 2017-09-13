All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:00 PM

460 Gravilla St

460 Gravilla Street · (858) 752-4022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

460 Gravilla Street, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2112 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 10/01/2019-Newly Listed WIND-an-SEA Gem. LUXURY living at the Beach! Located 1.5 blocks to the BEST Beach/Surfing location in San Diego, Wind-an-Sea. A short walk to the Village, several restaurants within 2 blocks. Air conditioned. Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances, Sub-Zero refrigerator., Granite counter tops, travertine floors and hardwood floor in all bedrooms. 2 car garage, private patios, Pano. Ocean View Roof deck. Surround Sound in Family Room,Living Room & roof top. Close to school

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Gravilla St have any available units?
460 Gravilla St has a unit available for $7,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 460 Gravilla St have?
Some of 460 Gravilla St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 Gravilla St currently offering any rent specials?
460 Gravilla St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Gravilla St pet-friendly?
No, 460 Gravilla St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 460 Gravilla St offer parking?
Yes, 460 Gravilla St does offer parking.
Does 460 Gravilla St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 460 Gravilla St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Gravilla St have a pool?
No, 460 Gravilla St does not have a pool.
Does 460 Gravilla St have accessible units?
No, 460 Gravilla St does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Gravilla St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 460 Gravilla St has units with dishwashers.
