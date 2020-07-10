All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:50 PM

4565 Florida Street

4565 Florida Street · No Longer Available
Location

4565 Florida Street, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming one bedroom, one bath w/garage in University Heights. Owners put their heart and soul into this single family craftsman home. Updated kitchen, newly remodeled bathroom, floors, electricity and more! Urban setting block to Park Blvd and Trolley Barn Park! Tenant pays for electricity, cable, utilities. Small Pets With Approval

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4565 Florida Street have any available units?
4565 Florida Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4565 Florida Street currently offering any rent specials?
4565 Florida Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4565 Florida Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4565 Florida Street is pet friendly.
Does 4565 Florida Street offer parking?
Yes, 4565 Florida Street offers parking.
Does 4565 Florida Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4565 Florida Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4565 Florida Street have a pool?
No, 4565 Florida Street does not have a pool.
Does 4565 Florida Street have accessible units?
No, 4565 Florida Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4565 Florida Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4565 Florida Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4565 Florida Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4565 Florida Street does not have units with air conditioning.

