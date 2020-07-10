4565 Florida Street

Amenities
Charming one bedroom, one bath w/garage in University Heights. Owners put their heart and soul into this single family craftsman home. Updated kitchen, newly remodeled bathroom, floors, electricity and more! Urban setting block to Park Blvd and Trolley Barn Park! Tenant pays for electricity, cable, utilities. Small Pets With Approval
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.