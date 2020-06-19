All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4544 49th street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4544 49th street
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:14 AM

4544 49th street

4544 49th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Talmadge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4544 49th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4544 49th street have any available units?
4544 49th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4544 49th street have?
Some of 4544 49th street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4544 49th street currently offering any rent specials?
4544 49th street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4544 49th street pet-friendly?
No, 4544 49th street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4544 49th street offer parking?
Yes, 4544 49th street offers parking.
Does 4544 49th street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4544 49th street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4544 49th street have a pool?
No, 4544 49th street does not have a pool.
Does 4544 49th street have accessible units?
No, 4544 49th street does not have accessible units.
Does 4544 49th street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4544 49th street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University