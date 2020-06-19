Rent Calculator
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:14 AM
4544 49th street
4544 49th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4544 49th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4544 49th street have any available units?
4544 49th street doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4544 49th street have?
Some of 4544 49th street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 4544 49th street currently offering any rent specials?
4544 49th street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4544 49th street pet-friendly?
No, 4544 49th street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4544 49th street offer parking?
Yes, 4544 49th street offers parking.
Does 4544 49th street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4544 49th street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4544 49th street have a pool?
No, 4544 49th street does not have a pool.
Does 4544 49th street have accessible units?
No, 4544 49th street does not have accessible units.
Does 4544 49th street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4544 49th street has units with dishwashers.
