All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4535 Chateau Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4535 Chateau Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4535 Chateau Dr

4535 Chateau Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Clairemont Mesa East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4535 Chateau Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
4535 Chateau Dr Available 02/01/19 Gorgeous North Clairemont Town-home!! - Updated and open two story town home in North Clairemont! This gorgeous unit features an updated kitchen with all stainless appliances, gas fireplace, and a total of three balconies! Both bedrooms are on the second level. The master bedroom features gorgeous vaulted ceilings, on suite balcony and bathroom. The bathroom features dual vanities, spacious mirrored closets, and a separated toilet and shower area. Sit in the open living room and enjoy the comfort of the gas fireplace. Enjoy the convenience of a two car garage and your own private washer and dryer. The community features a pool, spa, guest parking and open street parking. This unit offers the benefits of being in a quiet, well kept community while still being within minutes of everything beautiful San Diego has to offer! Schedule your tour today! Will consider one pet under 25 lbs

DRE 01197438

(RLNE2674463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4535 Chateau Dr have any available units?
4535 Chateau Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4535 Chateau Dr have?
Some of 4535 Chateau Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4535 Chateau Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4535 Chateau Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4535 Chateau Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4535 Chateau Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4535 Chateau Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4535 Chateau Dr does offer parking.
Does 4535 Chateau Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4535 Chateau Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4535 Chateau Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4535 Chateau Dr has a pool.
Does 4535 Chateau Dr have accessible units?
No, 4535 Chateau Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4535 Chateau Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4535 Chateau Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University