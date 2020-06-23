Amenities

4535 Chateau Dr Available 02/01/19 Gorgeous North Clairemont Town-home!! - Updated and open two story town home in North Clairemont! This gorgeous unit features an updated kitchen with all stainless appliances, gas fireplace, and a total of three balconies! Both bedrooms are on the second level. The master bedroom features gorgeous vaulted ceilings, on suite balcony and bathroom. The bathroom features dual vanities, spacious mirrored closets, and a separated toilet and shower area. Sit in the open living room and enjoy the comfort of the gas fireplace. Enjoy the convenience of a two car garage and your own private washer and dryer. The community features a pool, spa, guest parking and open street parking. This unit offers the benefits of being in a quiet, well kept community while still being within minutes of everything beautiful San Diego has to offer! Schedule your tour today! Will consider one pet under 25 lbs



