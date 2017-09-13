Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4496 Berting St. Available 07/01/20 Unique and beautiful Spanish Style home on large lot Available July 1 to December 15, 2020 only - This home is available to rent from July 1 to December 15, 2020 only. This one-of-a-kind Spanish Style home is easily one of the most beautiful rentals in the area. The architecture is reminiscent of the days when craftsmen built homes as works of art, mimicking of the old Spanish Missions with arches, Spanish tile roofs, and heavy timber beams running through the ceilings. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a fireplace in the living room, updated kitchen with island for extra counter space, and a large master bedroom suite. Downstairs there is a bonus room that could be used as extra living room, office, or play room. The home is on a large lot that has mature landscaping and a gardener is included to maintain it. The home has a long driveway with plenty of off street and on street parking and has a large two car garage in the back. The private backyard is gated and fenced in. The exterior of the home has a beautiful patio out front and an elevated deck out back, perfect for entertain. This home is at the end of Berting Street and is a short distance from the campus, numerous restaurants and shops, and the San Diego Trolley, which now runs from SDSU to downtown San Diego without making you switch trains. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or Text Neil for an appointment to see it at (619) 417-2824. Managed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. BRE# 02015867



(RLNE4914313)