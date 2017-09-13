All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4496 Berting St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4496 Berting St.

4496 Berting Street · (619) 674-1516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4496 Berting Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4496 Berting St. · Avail. Jul 1

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4496 Berting St. Available 07/01/20 Unique and beautiful Spanish Style home on large lot Available July 1 to December 15, 2020 only - This home is available to rent from July 1 to December 15, 2020 only. This one-of-a-kind Spanish Style home is easily one of the most beautiful rentals in the area. The architecture is reminiscent of the days when craftsmen built homes as works of art, mimicking of the old Spanish Missions with arches, Spanish tile roofs, and heavy timber beams running through the ceilings. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a fireplace in the living room, updated kitchen with island for extra counter space, and a large master bedroom suite. Downstairs there is a bonus room that could be used as extra living room, office, or play room. The home is on a large lot that has mature landscaping and a gardener is included to maintain it. The home has a long driveway with plenty of off street and on street parking and has a large two car garage in the back. The private backyard is gated and fenced in. The exterior of the home has a beautiful patio out front and an elevated deck out back, perfect for entertain. This home is at the end of Berting Street and is a short distance from the campus, numerous restaurants and shops, and the San Diego Trolley, which now runs from SDSU to downtown San Diego without making you switch trains. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or Text Neil for an appointment to see it at (619) 417-2824. Managed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. BRE# 02015867

(RLNE4914313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4496 Berting St. have any available units?
4496 Berting St. has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4496 Berting St. have?
Some of 4496 Berting St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4496 Berting St. currently offering any rent specials?
4496 Berting St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4496 Berting St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4496 Berting St. is pet friendly.
Does 4496 Berting St. offer parking?
Yes, 4496 Berting St. does offer parking.
Does 4496 Berting St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4496 Berting St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4496 Berting St. have a pool?
No, 4496 Berting St. does not have a pool.
Does 4496 Berting St. have accessible units?
No, 4496 Berting St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4496 Berting St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4496 Berting St. does not have units with dishwashers.
