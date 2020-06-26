All apartments in San Diego
4494 Alamo Drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:27 AM

4494 Alamo Drive

4494 Alamo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4494 Alamo Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
4494 Alamo Drive Available 06/15/19 Bright and Beautifully Designed 3 bedroom 2 bath home available! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home available in San Diego. Backyard comes with Outdoor Umbrella, Patio Furniture, and shed for tenants use. Living room welcomes you with plenty of lighting, wall fixtures, ceiling lights and large windows. Cozy fireplace included!! Kitchen fully equipped with Refrigeator, range, oven, and Dishwasher and abundant cabinetry. 2 full bathrooms; Dual sink master vanity, Glass shower stall and French tub with custom tile in one and shower stall in second bathroom. Master bedroom comes with ceiling fan. Washer and dryer included with home! Must see in person !
Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with no bankruptcies, and no evictions. For more information or to schedule a viewing of this property please contact Barbara 619-569-0615

(RLNE4896247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4494 Alamo Drive have any available units?
4494 Alamo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4494 Alamo Drive have?
Some of 4494 Alamo Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4494 Alamo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4494 Alamo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4494 Alamo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4494 Alamo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4494 Alamo Drive offer parking?
No, 4494 Alamo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4494 Alamo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4494 Alamo Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4494 Alamo Drive have a pool?
No, 4494 Alamo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4494 Alamo Drive have accessible units?
No, 4494 Alamo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4494 Alamo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4494 Alamo Drive has units with dishwashers.
