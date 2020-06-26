Amenities

4494 Alamo Drive Available 06/15/19 Bright and Beautifully Designed 3 bedroom 2 bath home available! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home available in San Diego. Backyard comes with Outdoor Umbrella, Patio Furniture, and shed for tenants use. Living room welcomes you with plenty of lighting, wall fixtures, ceiling lights and large windows. Cozy fireplace included!! Kitchen fully equipped with Refrigeator, range, oven, and Dishwasher and abundant cabinetry. 2 full bathrooms; Dual sink master vanity, Glass shower stall and French tub with custom tile in one and shower stall in second bathroom. Master bedroom comes with ceiling fan. Washer and dryer included with home! Must see in person !

Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with no bankruptcies, and no evictions. For more information or to schedule a viewing of this property please contact Barbara 619-569-0615



