Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

4476 Muir Ave (Back Unit)

4476 Muir Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4476 Muir Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
4476 Muir Ave (Back Unit) Available 02/01/20 1 bed 1 bath in Ocean Beach! - Perfect 1 bed 1 bath, 524 sq.ft located in Ocean Beach! Enjoy the Ocean Beach lifestyle with its unique vibe of vintage SoCal, coupled with friendly locals, and unforgettable shops! Home has been recently remodeled and new amenities installed.

Washer and dryer on premises. Pet friendly. BBQ with friends and family or relax and unwind in the luxurious spa in your secluded backyard.

Professionally managed by WeLease Property Management. Call us at 619-866-3404 to schedule a showing or visit us at www.weleaseusa.com

(RLNE5361973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4476 Muir Ave (Back Unit) have any available units?
4476 Muir Ave (Back Unit) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4476 Muir Ave (Back Unit) have?
Some of 4476 Muir Ave (Back Unit)'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4476 Muir Ave (Back Unit) currently offering any rent specials?
4476 Muir Ave (Back Unit) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4476 Muir Ave (Back Unit) pet-friendly?
Yes, 4476 Muir Ave (Back Unit) is pet friendly.
Does 4476 Muir Ave (Back Unit) offer parking?
No, 4476 Muir Ave (Back Unit) does not offer parking.
Does 4476 Muir Ave (Back Unit) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4476 Muir Ave (Back Unit) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4476 Muir Ave (Back Unit) have a pool?
No, 4476 Muir Ave (Back Unit) does not have a pool.
Does 4476 Muir Ave (Back Unit) have accessible units?
No, 4476 Muir Ave (Back Unit) does not have accessible units.
Does 4476 Muir Ave (Back Unit) have units with dishwashers?
No, 4476 Muir Ave (Back Unit) does not have units with dishwashers.

