Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated hot tub bbq/grill

4476 Muir Ave (Back Unit) Available 02/01/20 1 bed 1 bath in Ocean Beach! - Perfect 1 bed 1 bath, 524 sq.ft located in Ocean Beach! Enjoy the Ocean Beach lifestyle with its unique vibe of vintage SoCal, coupled with friendly locals, and unforgettable shops! Home has been recently remodeled and new amenities installed.



Washer and dryer on premises. Pet friendly. BBQ with friends and family or relax and unwind in the luxurious spa in your secluded backyard.



Professionally managed by WeLease Property Management. Call us at 619-866-3404 to schedule a showing or visit us at www.weleaseusa.com



(RLNE5361973)