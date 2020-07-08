Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill pet friendly

4437 Mentone St #4 Available 01/16/20 MENTONE - COZY CONDO WITH GREAT FLOOR PLAN! - Available On 01/16/2020



Great one bedroom condo with open floor plan. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and an area for a kitchen table. The kitchen opens up to a spacious living room which is a delight to entertain. The living room features a sliding glass door that opens up to a private patio and community BBQ area. The bedroom can accommodate a king size bed and has plenty of closet space. There is an in-unit washer and dryer and a storage locker as well.



Great location in Point Loma Heights and on a tree-lined street near shops and restaurants!



LEASE TERMS:

- 12 month lease.

- 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated.

- Credit score of 650 or better and 3 times rent in gross monthly (pre-tax) income required.

- Renter's Insurance required, Proof of Renters Insurance (Insurance Declaration Page) with High Tide Properties listed as Additionally Insured. You must have a minimum of $100,000 tenant liability insurance. ALL Tenants must be listed on the policy.



PARKING: 1 Carport



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer/dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, range/oven, microwave.



UTILITIES: Tenant pays SDGE. Owner pays water, trash.



PET & SMOKING POLICY:

- No Pets

- No smokers



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Click on the "APPLY NOW" link and fill out online application form and pay the $35 application fee. **Each adult 18+ is required to apply**

2. Scan and email or fax (888-515-8159) proof of id (license,military id, or passport) and proof of income (2 paystubs or last tax return) OR you can come into our office Mon-Fri, 9 am - 4 pm, with the above mentioned documents.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3747409)