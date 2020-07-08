All apartments in San Diego
4437 Mentone St #4

4437 Mentone Street · No Longer Available
Location

4437 Mentone Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Alta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
pet friendly
4437 Mentone St #4 Available 01/16/20 MENTONE - COZY CONDO WITH GREAT FLOOR PLAN! - Available On 01/16/2020

Great one bedroom condo with open floor plan. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and an area for a kitchen table. The kitchen opens up to a spacious living room which is a delight to entertain. The living room features a sliding glass door that opens up to a private patio and community BBQ area. The bedroom can accommodate a king size bed and has plenty of closet space. There is an in-unit washer and dryer and a storage locker as well.

Great location in Point Loma Heights and on a tree-lined street near shops and restaurants!

LEASE TERMS:
- 12 month lease.
- 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated.
- Credit score of 650 or better and 3 times rent in gross monthly (pre-tax) income required.
- Renter's Insurance required, Proof of Renters Insurance (Insurance Declaration Page) with High Tide Properties listed as Additionally Insured. You must have a minimum of $100,000 tenant liability insurance. ALL Tenants must be listed on the policy.

PARKING: 1 Carport

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer/dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, range/oven, microwave.

UTILITIES: Tenant pays SDGE. Owner pays water, trash.

PET & SMOKING POLICY:
- No Pets
- No smokers

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Click on the "APPLY NOW" link and fill out online application form and pay the $35 application fee. **Each adult 18+ is required to apply**
2. Scan and email or fax (888-515-8159) proof of id (license,military id, or passport) and proof of income (2 paystubs or last tax return) OR you can come into our office Mon-Fri, 9 am - 4 pm, with the above mentioned documents.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3747409)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4437 Mentone St #4 have any available units?
4437 Mentone St #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4437 Mentone St #4 have?
Some of 4437 Mentone St #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4437 Mentone St #4 currently offering any rent specials?
4437 Mentone St #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4437 Mentone St #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4437 Mentone St #4 is pet friendly.
Does 4437 Mentone St #4 offer parking?
Yes, 4437 Mentone St #4 offers parking.
Does 4437 Mentone St #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4437 Mentone St #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4437 Mentone St #4 have a pool?
No, 4437 Mentone St #4 does not have a pool.
Does 4437 Mentone St #4 have accessible units?
No, 4437 Mentone St #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4437 Mentone St #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4437 Mentone St #4 has units with dishwashers.

