Amenities
4437 Mentone St #4 Available 01/16/20 MENTONE - COZY CONDO WITH GREAT FLOOR PLAN! - Available On 01/16/2020
Great one bedroom condo with open floor plan. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and an area for a kitchen table. The kitchen opens up to a spacious living room which is a delight to entertain. The living room features a sliding glass door that opens up to a private patio and community BBQ area. The bedroom can accommodate a king size bed and has plenty of closet space. There is an in-unit washer and dryer and a storage locker as well.
Great location in Point Loma Heights and on a tree-lined street near shops and restaurants!
LEASE TERMS:
- 12 month lease.
- 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated.
- Credit score of 650 or better and 3 times rent in gross monthly (pre-tax) income required.
- Renter's Insurance required, Proof of Renters Insurance (Insurance Declaration Page) with High Tide Properties listed as Additionally Insured. You must have a minimum of $100,000 tenant liability insurance. ALL Tenants must be listed on the policy.
PARKING: 1 Carport
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer/dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, range/oven, microwave.
UTILITIES: Tenant pays SDGE. Owner pays water, trash.
PET & SMOKING POLICY:
- No Pets
- No smokers
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Click on the "APPLY NOW" link and fill out online application form and pay the $35 application fee. **Each adult 18+ is required to apply**
2. Scan and email or fax (888-515-8159) proof of id (license,military id, or passport) and proof of income (2 paystubs or last tax return) OR you can come into our office Mon-Fri, 9 am - 4 pm, with the above mentioned documents.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3747409)