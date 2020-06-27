4355 1/2 College Avenue

Amenities
JUST LISTED on the market and we don't anticipate this one will last long!!! Live in this quaint upstairs 2 Bedroom 1 Bath. Check out the photos (photos of actual home), additional features below and contact me today to schedule an appointment to view!
HOW TO VIEW
DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-6:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long! Register online for a self-showing by following the instructions below:
******Request a showing by registering through the link below and a member of our team will contact you shortly. The registration is really user friendly and will prompt you through a few authentication steps (part of the security feature since accessing the property through the self-showing). If you have any questions, don't hesitate to call or TEXT (for quicker response) 619-535-8112
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1113732
CALL OR TEXT Irina at 619-535-8112 for more info or questions and to schedule a showing (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
3557 1/2 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
AVAILABLE: NOW!
This is a small, intimate, 4-unit community close to SDSU and College Area in San Diego. This building has undergone a transformation including new windows, exterior paint, newly refinished ORIGINAL hardwood floors and more while maintaining its’ original charm!! This is where the comfort focused and budget-minded renters live for quality, value, and above and beyond service!
RENTAL DETAILS:
* 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom | SPACIOUS | 770 sq.ft.
* Rent $1,595 per month
* Deposit: Equivalent to one months’ rent ($1,595)
* Application Fee: $35 per adult
* Pets: No Pets, Sorry
* Utilities Included in Rent: Water/Sewer, Trash, Landscaping
* Available Date: AVAILABLE NOW!
* Floor Level: 2nd floor (no neighbors above you!)
* Parking: Street Parking and plenty of it!
* Laundry: Shared on-site laundry room
* Flexible Lease Terms Available
KITCHEN:
* Dark cherry cabinets
* Granite Counter Tops
* Appliances including: Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave
* Separate breakfast nook area in the kitchen perfect for a small dining room table
* Tile flooring
* Dual Sinks
HOME FEATURES:
* Fully Equipped kitchen with Refrigerator, GAS Stove/Oven (Stainless steel), and Built-in Microwave
* Window Coverings/Blinds throughout
* Recently Refinished Luxury hardwood Flooring (No carpet!!!)
* Ceiling Fans in Living Area and Bedrooms
* Spacious living room area
* Individual Water heater
* Ample closet space throughout the home including hallway storage closet, bedroom closets, etc…
* Recently painted interiors
THE COMMUNITY:
* Recently underwent a full renovation in 2017 including all new landscaping, paint, and much more! Extremely well maintained with a very peaceful setting
* Central courtyard
* Walking distance to retail
* Landscaping features drought tolerant desert scape where you can relax in your personal oasis
* New Windows
* New Window Coverings/Blinds installed in 2017
* New Exterior Paint in 2017
* Shared Laundry Room
THE NEIGHBORHOOD:
* 6 minutes from SDSU
* 6 minutes to Aztec Aquaplex with access to the Rec Center with racquetball courts, fitness classes, two large outdoor solar-heated pools, 20-person spa, and more!
* 5 minutes to Clay Park with wide grassy fields, dog-friendly policies, playgrounds, and jogging paths
* Close to local shopping and restaurants!
* 2 minutes to College Grove shopping center featuring: Target, Ross, Khols, Walmart Super Center, 24 Hour Fitness, Starbucks, Sams Club, and much more!
* 15 minutes to Fashion Valley mall
* 15 minutes to Mission Valley Westfield shopping center
* Within 15 minutes to popular attractions including: SeaWorld, San Diego Zoo, Downtown, Balboa Park, Gaslamp, Petco Park, and more
* Only 20 minutes to the beaches!
* Easily accessible to highways 8, 15, 805, and 94
* Public Transportation: 5 bus lines pass through the neighborhood’s boundaries
