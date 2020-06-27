4355 1/2 College Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool racquetball court dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

JUST LISTED on the market and we don't anticipate this one will last long!!! Live in this quaint upstairs 2 Bedroom 1 Bath. Check out the photos (photos of actual home), additional features below and contact me today to schedule an appointment to view!

_________________________________________

HOW TO VIEW



DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-6:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long! Register online for a self-showing by following the instructions below:



******Request a showing by registering through the link below and a member of our team will contact you shortly. The registration is really user friendly and will prompt you through a few authentication steps (part of the security feature since accessing the property through the self-showing). If you have any questions, don't hesitate to call or TEXT (for quicker response) 619-535-8112



https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1113732

_______________________

CALL OR TEXT Irina at 619-535-8112 for more info or questions and to schedule a showing (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)

____________________________

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

3557 1/2 College Ave

San Diego, CA 92115



AVAILABLE: NOW!

____________________________

This is a small, intimate, 4-unit community close to SDSU and College Area in San Diego. This building has undergone a transformation including new windows, exterior paint, newly refinished ORIGINAL hardwood floors and more while maintaining its’ original charm!! This is where the comfort focused and budget-minded renters live for quality, value, and above and beyond service!



RENTAL DETAILS:

* 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom | SPACIOUS | 770 sq.ft.

* Rent $1,595 per month

* Deposit: Equivalent to one months’ rent ($1,595)

* Application Fee: $35 per adult

* Pets: No Pets, Sorry

* Utilities Included in Rent: Water/Sewer, Trash, Landscaping

* Available Date: AVAILABLE NOW!

* Floor Level: 2nd floor (no neighbors above you!)

* Parking: Street Parking and plenty of it!

* Laundry: Shared on-site laundry room

* Flexible Lease Terms Available



KITCHEN:

* Dark cherry cabinets

* Granite Counter Tops

* Appliances including: Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave

* Separate breakfast nook area in the kitchen perfect for a small dining room table

* Tile flooring

* Dual Sinks



HOME FEATURES:

* Fully Equipped kitchen with Refrigerator, GAS Stove/Oven (Stainless steel), and Built-in Microwave

* Window Coverings/Blinds throughout

* Recently Refinished Luxury hardwood Flooring (No carpet!!!)

* Ceiling Fans in Living Area and Bedrooms

* Spacious living room area

* Individual Water heater

* Ample closet space throughout the home including hallway storage closet, bedroom closets, etc…

* Recently painted interiors



THE COMMUNITY:

* Recently underwent a full renovation in 2017 including all new landscaping, paint, and much more! Extremely well maintained with a very peaceful setting

* Central courtyard

* Walking distance to retail

* Landscaping features drought tolerant desert scape where you can relax in your personal oasis

* New Windows

* New Window Coverings/Blinds installed in 2017

* New Exterior Paint in 2017

* Shared Laundry Room



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

* 6 minutes from SDSU

* 6 minutes to Aztec Aquaplex with access to the Rec Center with racquetball courts, fitness classes, two large outdoor solar-heated pools, 20-person spa, and more!

* 5 minutes to Clay Park with wide grassy fields, dog-friendly policies, playgrounds, and jogging paths

* Close to local shopping and restaurants!

* 2 minutes to College Grove shopping center featuring: Target, Ross, Khols, Walmart Super Center, 24 Hour Fitness, Starbucks, Sams Club, and much more!

* 15 minutes to Fashion Valley mall

* 15 minutes to Mission Valley Westfield shopping center

* Within 15 minutes to popular attractions including: SeaWorld, San Diego Zoo, Downtown, Balboa Park, Gaslamp, Petco Park, and more

* Only 20 minutes to the beaches!

* Easily accessible to highways 8, 15, 805, and 94

* Public Transportation: 5 bus lines pass through the neighborhood’s boundaries



Keywords:

SDSU, two bedroom, shopping, college area, 92115, La Mesa, Rolando, Lemon Grove, El Cajon blvd, College Ave, University Ave, College Grove, parking, laundry



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.