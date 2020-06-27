All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4355 1/2 College Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4355 1/2 College Avenue
Last updated November 27 2019 at 6:38 PM

4355 1/2 College Avenue

4355 1/2 College Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rolando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4355 1/2 College Ave, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
JUST LISTED on the market and we don't anticipate this one will last long!!! Live in this quaint upstairs 2 Bedroom 1 Bath. Check out the photos (photos of actual home), additional features below and contact me today to schedule an appointment to view!
_________________________________________
HOW TO VIEW

DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-6:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long! Register online for a self-showing by following the instructions below:

******Request a showing by registering through the link below and a member of our team will contact you shortly. The registration is really user friendly and will prompt you through a few authentication steps (part of the security feature since accessing the property through the self-showing). If you have any questions, don't hesitate to call or TEXT (for quicker response) 619-535-8112

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1113732
_______________________
CALL OR TEXT Irina at 619-535-8112 for more info or questions and to schedule a showing (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)
____________________________
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
3557 1/2 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115

AVAILABLE: NOW!
____________________________
This is a small, intimate, 4-unit community close to SDSU and College Area in San Diego. This building has undergone a transformation including new windows, exterior paint, newly refinished ORIGINAL hardwood floors and more while maintaining its’ original charm!! This is where the comfort focused and budget-minded renters live for quality, value, and above and beyond service!

RENTAL DETAILS:
* 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom | SPACIOUS | 770 sq.ft.
* Rent $1,595 per month
* Deposit: Equivalent to one months’ rent ($1,595)
* Application Fee: $35 per adult
* Pets: No Pets, Sorry
* Utilities Included in Rent: Water/Sewer, Trash, Landscaping
* Available Date: AVAILABLE NOW!
* Floor Level: 2nd floor (no neighbors above you!)
* Parking: Street Parking and plenty of it!
* Laundry: Shared on-site laundry room
* Flexible Lease Terms Available

KITCHEN:
* Dark cherry cabinets
* Granite Counter Tops
* Appliances including: Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave
* Separate breakfast nook area in the kitchen perfect for a small dining room table
* Tile flooring
* Dual Sinks

HOME FEATURES:
* Fully Equipped kitchen with Refrigerator, GAS Stove/Oven (Stainless steel), and Built-in Microwave
* Window Coverings/Blinds throughout
* Recently Refinished Luxury hardwood Flooring (No carpet!!!)
* Ceiling Fans in Living Area and Bedrooms
* Spacious living room area
* Individual Water heater
* Ample closet space throughout the home including hallway storage closet, bedroom closets, etc…
* Recently painted interiors

THE COMMUNITY:
* Recently underwent a full renovation in 2017 including all new landscaping, paint, and much more! Extremely well maintained with a very peaceful setting
* Central courtyard
* Walking distance to retail
* Landscaping features drought tolerant desert scape where you can relax in your personal oasis
* New Windows
* New Window Coverings/Blinds installed in 2017
* New Exterior Paint in 2017
* Shared Laundry Room

THE NEIGHBORHOOD:
* 6 minutes from SDSU
* 6 minutes to Aztec Aquaplex with access to the Rec Center with racquetball courts, fitness classes, two large outdoor solar-heated pools, 20-person spa, and more!
* 5 minutes to Clay Park with wide grassy fields, dog-friendly policies, playgrounds, and jogging paths
* Close to local shopping and restaurants!
* 2 minutes to College Grove shopping center featuring: Target, Ross, Khols, Walmart Super Center, 24 Hour Fitness, Starbucks, Sams Club, and much more!
* 15 minutes to Fashion Valley mall
* 15 minutes to Mission Valley Westfield shopping center
* Within 15 minutes to popular attractions including: SeaWorld, San Diego Zoo, Downtown, Balboa Park, Gaslamp, Petco Park, and more
* Only 20 minutes to the beaches!
* Easily accessible to highways 8, 15, 805, and 94
* Public Transportation: 5 bus lines pass through the neighborhood’s boundaries

Keywords:
SDSU, two bedroom, shopping, college area, 92115, La Mesa, Rolando, Lemon Grove, El Cajon blvd, College Ave, University Ave, College Grove, parking, laundry

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4355 1/2 College Avenue have any available units?
4355 1/2 College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4355 1/2 College Avenue have?
Some of 4355 1/2 College Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4355 1/2 College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4355 1/2 College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4355 1/2 College Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4355 1/2 College Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4355 1/2 College Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4355 1/2 College Avenue offers parking.
Does 4355 1/2 College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4355 1/2 College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4355 1/2 College Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4355 1/2 College Avenue has a pool.
Does 4355 1/2 College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4355 1/2 College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4355 1/2 College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4355 1/2 College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University