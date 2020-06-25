All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

4311 60th Street

4311 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4311 60th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
El Cerrito

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN IN JANUARY 2020.

5BD/2BA split-level College area home cul-de-sac street home. The top floor features the living room and dining room with real hardwood flooring & tiled kitchen. Kitchen has been upgraded with granite counter tops, eat-at breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & plenty of cabinet storage. Master bedroom, 2 other bedrooms & 2 baths are also upstairs. Master bedroom is huge (18x15) with a beautiful easterly view, double closets & huge windows providing a lot of natural light. 4th bedroom & 1 optional room downstairs sit just off the HUGE (17x14) family room. Covered patio just off of the downstairs family room is perfect for entertaining - built-in bar with refrigerator, sink & TV hookup, gas fire pit & huge lush yard shaded by trees. AC & Central heating throughout. Newer roof. Laundry room off kitchen with washer & dryer. Garage & 2 driveway spaces. Dogs may be considered - restrictions apply. Located near shopping, restaurants & SDSU. Tenant to pay all utilities. Bi-weekly landscaper included.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4311-60th-st-san-diego-ca-92115-usa/04306f49-2898-421f-8674-37f6a6afc4a5

(RLNE5395531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4311 60th Street have any available units?
4311 60th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4311 60th Street have?
Some of 4311 60th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4311 60th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4311 60th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4311 60th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4311 60th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4311 60th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4311 60th Street offers parking.
Does 4311 60th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4311 60th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4311 60th Street have a pool?
No, 4311 60th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4311 60th Street have accessible units?
No, 4311 60th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4311 60th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4311 60th Street has units with dishwashers.
