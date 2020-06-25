4311 60th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN IN JANUARY 2020.



5BD/2BA split-level College area home cul-de-sac street home. The top floor features the living room and dining room with real hardwood flooring & tiled kitchen. Kitchen has been upgraded with granite counter tops, eat-at breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & plenty of cabinet storage. Master bedroom, 2 other bedrooms & 2 baths are also upstairs. Master bedroom is huge (18x15) with a beautiful easterly view, double closets & huge windows providing a lot of natural light. 4th bedroom & 1 optional room downstairs sit just off the HUGE (17x14) family room. Covered patio just off of the downstairs family room is perfect for entertaining - built-in bar with refrigerator, sink & TV hookup, gas fire pit & huge lush yard shaded by trees. AC & Central heating throughout. Newer roof. Laundry room off kitchen with washer & dryer. Garage & 2 driveway spaces. Dogs may be considered - restrictions apply. Located near shopping, restaurants & SDSU. Tenant to pay all utilities. Bi-weekly landscaper included.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4311-60th-st-san-diego-ca-92115-usa/04306f49-2898-421f-8674-37f6a6afc4a5



(RLNE5395531)