4303 Pavlov Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

University City Big 2-Story House + Pool. - Exceptionally large 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Has 2,366 sq. ft. plus a big family room! Free form pool and large patio. Huge living room with fireplace, formal dining area and looks out onto the pool. Upgraded kitchen with new granite counters. New stainless steel dishwasher, stove and hood. Stainless steel refrigerator. Spacious dining room with built-in cabinets and a hutch. Oak parquet flooring throughout the entire house excepting the kitchen and bathstile floors in those rooms. Recessed lights in most rooms! Master suite has a sitting room, separate dressing area and bath and leads to huge deck overlooking the pool. Also has a roof-top view of the neighborhood! Lots of tropical plants. Big corner lot. Includes washer and dryer (without warranty). Lots of storage and shelving. Close to major shopping and freeway access. 92122.



***No Pets

***No smoking.

***1-year lease.

Please contact Northcutt Properties, Inc. 858-505-1300 for appointment to view.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4805574)