Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:49 PM

4303 Pavlov Ave.

4303 Pavlov Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4303 Pavlov Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
University City Big 2-Story House + Pool. - Exceptionally large 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Has 2,366 sq. ft. plus a big family room! Free form pool and large patio. Huge living room with fireplace, formal dining area and looks out onto the pool. Upgraded kitchen with new granite counters. New stainless steel dishwasher, stove and hood. Stainless steel refrigerator. Spacious dining room with built-in cabinets and a hutch. Oak parquet flooring throughout the entire house excepting the kitchen and bathstile floors in those rooms. Recessed lights in most rooms! Master suite has a sitting room, separate dressing area and bath and leads to huge deck overlooking the pool. Also has a roof-top view of the neighborhood! Lots of tropical plants. Big corner lot. Includes washer and dryer (without warranty). Lots of storage and shelving. Close to major shopping and freeway access. 92122.

***No Pets
***No smoking.
***1-year lease.
Please contact Northcutt Properties, Inc. 858-505-1300 for appointment to view.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4805574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4303 Pavlov Ave. have any available units?
4303 Pavlov Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4303 Pavlov Ave. have?
Some of 4303 Pavlov Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4303 Pavlov Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4303 Pavlov Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4303 Pavlov Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4303 Pavlov Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4303 Pavlov Ave. offer parking?
No, 4303 Pavlov Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4303 Pavlov Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4303 Pavlov Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4303 Pavlov Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 4303 Pavlov Ave. has a pool.
Does 4303 Pavlov Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4303 Pavlov Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4303 Pavlov Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4303 Pavlov Ave. has units with dishwashers.
