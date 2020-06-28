425 West Beech Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool hot tub media room

Great Downtown Condo in Aqua Vista this corner unit features two master bedrooms,granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, neutral carpet and paint, high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows with blinds and custom modern drapes, air-conditioning. Access from inside building or direct Street access. Both bedrooms have private access to bathrooms, one bathroom is also accessible from hallway, both have tub and shower combos, granite vanities and custom shower curtains. One bedroom features two closet one large and one smaller. Appliances include refrigerator, glass top electric stove and oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave and washer and dryer. Complex offers pool, spa and great gym as amenities. Walk to all Downtown has to offer including restaurants, entertainment, theatre, blocks to bay and waterfront.



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.