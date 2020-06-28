All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 425 West Beech Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
425 West Beech Street
Last updated July 9 2019 at 11:08 PM

425 West Beech Street

425 W Beech St W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Little Italy
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

425 W Beech St W, San Diego, CA 92101
Little Italy

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
Great Downtown Condo in Aqua Vista this corner unit features two master bedrooms,granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, neutral carpet and paint, high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows with blinds and custom modern drapes, air-conditioning. Access from inside building or direct Street access. Both bedrooms have private access to bathrooms, one bathroom is also accessible from hallway, both have tub and shower combos, granite vanities and custom shower curtains. One bedroom features two closet one large and one smaller. Appliances include refrigerator, glass top electric stove and oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave and washer and dryer. Complex offers pool, spa and great gym as amenities. Walk to all Downtown has to offer including restaurants, entertainment, theatre, blocks to bay and waterfront.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 West Beech Street have any available units?
425 West Beech Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 West Beech Street have?
Some of 425 West Beech Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 West Beech Street currently offering any rent specials?
425 West Beech Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 West Beech Street pet-friendly?
No, 425 West Beech Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 425 West Beech Street offer parking?
No, 425 West Beech Street does not offer parking.
Does 425 West Beech Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 West Beech Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 West Beech Street have a pool?
Yes, 425 West Beech Street has a pool.
Does 425 West Beech Street have accessible units?
No, 425 West Beech Street does not have accessible units.
Does 425 West Beech Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 West Beech Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University