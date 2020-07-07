4245 Asher Street #15

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

**MOVE IN SPECIAL: Pay 1st half of the deposit with first months rent & 2nd half with second months rent. Ask us about it!



Check out this awesome 2 bed/2 bath condo in Bay Park available for rent. This roomy unit comes with a stackable washer/dryer combo inside. Plus two parking spaces, one covered and so much more.



Rental Facts, Rules & Requirements:

* Available 11/28/2019.

* Maximum 12-month lease.

* No Smoking.

* Renters insurance required.

* No pets or cosigners.

* Tenants pay all utilities.

* Water, Trash & Sewage (WTS) is $35 per tenant (18+ years) per month.

* Credit check required

* Prospective tenant(s) must earn 3 times the rent in a combined total.



Contact via text: Kristopher Briseno, (310) 251-8388, brisenok@hotmail.com

More info on our website: www.sunsetspm.com