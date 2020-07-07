All apartments in San Diego
4245 Asher Street #15

4245 Asher Street · No Longer Available
Location

4245 Asher Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
**MOVE IN SPECIAL: Pay 1st half of the deposit with first months rent & 2nd half with second months rent. Ask us about it!

Check out this awesome 2 bed/2 bath condo in Bay Park available for rent. This roomy unit comes with a stackable washer/dryer combo inside. Plus two parking spaces, one covered and so much more.

Rental Facts, Rules & Requirements:
* Available 11/28/2019.
* Maximum 12-month lease.
* No Smoking.
* Renters insurance required.
* No pets or cosigners.
* Tenants pay all utilities.
* Water, Trash & Sewage (WTS) is $35 per tenant (18+ years) per month.
* Credit check required
* Prospective tenant(s) must earn 3 times the rent in a combined total.

Contact via text: Kristopher Briseno, (310) 251-8388, brisenok@hotmail.com
More info on our website: www.sunsetspm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4245 Asher Street #15 have any available units?
4245 Asher Street #15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4245 Asher Street #15 have?
Some of 4245 Asher Street #15's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4245 Asher Street #15 currently offering any rent specials?
4245 Asher Street #15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4245 Asher Street #15 pet-friendly?
No, 4245 Asher Street #15 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4245 Asher Street #15 offer parking?
Yes, 4245 Asher Street #15 offers parking.
Does 4245 Asher Street #15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4245 Asher Street #15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4245 Asher Street #15 have a pool?
No, 4245 Asher Street #15 does not have a pool.
Does 4245 Asher Street #15 have accessible units?
No, 4245 Asher Street #15 does not have accessible units.
Does 4245 Asher Street #15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4245 Asher Street #15 has units with dishwashers.

