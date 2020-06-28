4180 3rd Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Charming Home in Hillcrest Neighborhood (San Diego) - Charming home in the Hillcrest neighborhood of San Diego. This historic landmark, recognized as the William and Cynthia Hall house, is a historic resource in San Diego. This two bedroom, one bath home features 950 Sq Ft with great outdoor space and is in walking distance to restaurants, shops and the Mission Hills area. Enter the home and experience the historic charm with original hardwood flooring, molding and built-in cabinetry. The living room features a decorative fireplace with historic Claycraft tiles with built-in cabinets and bookcases. The living rooms flows into the dining room and the updated kitchen.The kitchen includes contemporary finishes with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances including a wine fridge, classic subway tile backsplash and a farm sink. Two bedrooms share a bathroom with a shower/tub combo.



The unit is part of a duplex with a lower-level unit that is tenant occupied. The lower-unit has it's own separate entry through a private side gate. The home includes a spacious private deck overlooking the lush and mature landscaped backyard. Stairs lead down to a second deck and the backyard. These two spaces are shared with the lower-level unit tenant. The home includes a garage that can accommodate a scooter, motorcycle or be used as additional storage space. The garage includes a washer and dryer. Street parking available only by permit through the City of San Diego. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The home is in walking distance to community parks, restaurants and shops. It is in close proximity to some of San Diegos most popular attractions including the San Diego Mission, Presidio Park, Old Town, Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo, Petco Park, San Diego Convention Center and the Gaslamp District. The home is also in close distance to major transportation services including the MTS Trolley, San Diego Airport and downtown San Diego Amtrak Train Station. Commuting is easy with convenient access to Interstate 5 & 8 and Highway 163.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.



Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

North County Property Group

858-792-5797

leasing@ncpropertygroup.com

CA DRE #01922571

https://www.ncpropertygroup.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5108036)