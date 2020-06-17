Amenities
4117 Dellwood St Available 06/10/19 Gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath house for rent! - Best Deal in Clairemont Mesa Area
3 bedrooms 2 baths with 2 car garage
Best location - off Convoy Street and Balboa Ave
Centralize to anywhere in San Diego
You can enjoy the convenience offered by urban living
while still have the quietness of the countryside living
Rows of Restaurant to satisfy your taste buds
Rows of shopping along Balboa/Clairemont Mesa ....
Everything you need is here, everything you want is here
Look no further
Call today to schedule the showing of this gorgeous house
Top Notch Realty Inc
858-715-0688
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4006046)