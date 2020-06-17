Amenities

4117 Dellwood St Available 06/10/19 Gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath house for rent! - Best Deal in Clairemont Mesa Area

3 bedrooms 2 baths with 2 car garage

Best location - off Convoy Street and Balboa Ave

Centralize to anywhere in San Diego

You can enjoy the convenience offered by urban living

while still have the quietness of the countryside living

Rows of Restaurant to satisfy your taste buds

Rows of shopping along Balboa/Clairemont Mesa ....

Everything you need is here, everything you want is here

Look no further



Call today to schedule the showing of this gorgeous house

Top Notch Realty Inc

858-715-0688



No Pets Allowed



