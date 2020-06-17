All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4117 Dellwood St
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

4117 Dellwood St

4117 Dellwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

4117 Dellwood Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4117 Dellwood St Available 06/10/19 Gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath house for rent! - Best Deal in Clairemont Mesa Area
3 bedrooms 2 baths with 2 car garage
Best location - off Convoy Street and Balboa Ave
Centralize to anywhere in San Diego
You can enjoy the convenience offered by urban living
while still have the quietness of the countryside living
Rows of Restaurant to satisfy your taste buds
Rows of shopping along Balboa/Clairemont Mesa ....
Everything you need is here, everything you want is here
Look no further

Call today to schedule the showing of this gorgeous house
Top Notch Realty Inc
858-715-0688

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4006046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 Dellwood St have any available units?
4117 Dellwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4117 Dellwood St currently offering any rent specials?
4117 Dellwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 Dellwood St pet-friendly?
No, 4117 Dellwood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4117 Dellwood St offer parking?
Yes, 4117 Dellwood St offers parking.
Does 4117 Dellwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4117 Dellwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 Dellwood St have a pool?
No, 4117 Dellwood St does not have a pool.
Does 4117 Dellwood St have accessible units?
No, 4117 Dellwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 Dellwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4117 Dellwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4117 Dellwood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4117 Dellwood St does not have units with air conditioning.
