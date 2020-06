Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Location, location, location! Forbes ranked North Park #13 BEST Hipster Neighborhood in the USA! Rare, spacious, light, bright, & airy 2 bed / 2 bath with travertine/carpet floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, washer/dryer in unit & balcony in the heart of North Park! Walking distance to everything: Bars, boutiques, restaurants, shopping. Complex includes pool and community room. Owner will offer up to $500 toward moving costs at lease signing.