4020 Fox Avenue

Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath 2 home with a canyon view available NOW!



This home offers newer hardwood floors & tile throughout the living room and kitchen as well as a large patio with a breathtaking canyon view! + gardener washer/dryer included.



Sorry no pets.



Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!



Rent: $2,250

Deposit: $2,200

Application Fee: $40 per person



Joe Carta Realty

619-280-1800

www.joecartarealty.com



Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.



No Pets Allowed



