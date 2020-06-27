All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4020 Fox Avenue
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

4020 Fox Avenue

4020 Fox Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4020 Fox Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath 2 home with a canyon view available NOW! - Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath 2 home with a canyon view available NOW!

This home offers newer hardwood floors & tile throughout the living room and kitchen as well as a large patio with a breathtaking canyon view! + gardener washer/dryer included.

Sorry no pets.

Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $2,250
Deposit: $2,200
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5031906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 Fox Avenue have any available units?
4020 Fox Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4020 Fox Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4020 Fox Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 Fox Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4020 Fox Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4020 Fox Avenue offer parking?
No, 4020 Fox Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4020 Fox Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4020 Fox Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 Fox Avenue have a pool?
No, 4020 Fox Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4020 Fox Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4020 Fox Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 Fox Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4020 Fox Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4020 Fox Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4020 Fox Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
