4003 Jewell St. (Rear)

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright Studio Apartment in Great Pacific Beach Crown Point Location!! Walk to Bays! - PHOTOS to COMEIt's being refreshed! Available 2/9!! Delightful studio unit in a beautifully maintained Pacific Beach-Crown Point tri-plex. You'll enjoy the beach community vibe, and the convenience of being close to the fun dining, shopping and nightlife of PB, while also having a peaceful home base.



This bright studio lives large thanks to it's huge private patio, ready for your outdoor furniture and cafe lights. There's is one off-street parking space included and ample street parking in the area.



Walk to both Bays, Trader Joe's, Rocky's, Vons and more...



Qualified applicants will have good credit and rental history, plus gross monthly household income of at least 3x rent.



A pet will be considered, with additional pet security and monthly pet fee.



(RLNE4693751)