Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4003 Jewell St. (Rear)

4003 Jewell Street · No Longer Available
Location

4003 Jewell Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright Studio Apartment in Great Pacific Beach Crown Point Location!! Walk to Bays! - PHOTOS to COMEIt's being refreshed! Available 2/9!! Delightful studio unit in a beautifully maintained Pacific Beach-Crown Point tri-plex. You'll enjoy the beach community vibe, and the convenience of being close to the fun dining, shopping and nightlife of PB, while also having a peaceful home base.

This bright studio lives large thanks to it's huge private patio, ready for your outdoor furniture and cafe lights. There's is one off-street parking space included and ample street parking in the area.

Walk to both Bays, Trader Joe's, Rocky's, Vons and more...

Qualified applicants will have good credit and rental history, plus gross monthly household income of at least 3x rent.

A pet will be considered, with additional pet security and monthly pet fee.

(RLNE4693751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4003 Jewell St. (Rear) have any available units?
4003 Jewell St. (Rear) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4003 Jewell St. (Rear) currently offering any rent specials?
4003 Jewell St. (Rear) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4003 Jewell St. (Rear) pet-friendly?
Yes, 4003 Jewell St. (Rear) is pet friendly.
Does 4003 Jewell St. (Rear) offer parking?
No, 4003 Jewell St. (Rear) does not offer parking.
Does 4003 Jewell St. (Rear) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4003 Jewell St. (Rear) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4003 Jewell St. (Rear) have a pool?
No, 4003 Jewell St. (Rear) does not have a pool.
Does 4003 Jewell St. (Rear) have accessible units?
No, 4003 Jewell St. (Rear) does not have accessible units.
Does 4003 Jewell St. (Rear) have units with dishwashers?
No, 4003 Jewell St. (Rear) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4003 Jewell St. (Rear) have units with air conditioning?
No, 4003 Jewell St. (Rear) does not have units with air conditioning.
