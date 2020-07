Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Description



Large Condo with View Located in Redwood Village! Gated Community, Air-Conditioned view unit with two master bedroom suites, balcony has view to Coronado Bridge and condo features neutral carpet, custom neutral paint, refrigerator and stove in neutral white kitchen, stack washer and dryer in unit closet. There are 2 assigned parking spaces. Located near shopping centers, schools, a short walk to restaurants and close to freeway access.