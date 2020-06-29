All apartments in San Diego
3941 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

3941 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3941 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

recently renovated
media room
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Available 07/01/20 Clairemont Duplex - Property Id: 282187

2 bedroom 1 bath completely remodeled. New kitchen appliances, bathroom new tub, tile vanity and floor, newly painted and matching floor thru out. New roof and park like private back yard. Front tenant works from have. Quiet back unit of duplex across street from shopping, restaurant, banks and theatre. no pets or smoking. maximum 2 adults quiet respectable tenant. No loud parties. most units owner occupied.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282187
Property Id 282187

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3941 Clairemont Mesa Blvd have any available units?
3941 Clairemont Mesa Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3941 Clairemont Mesa Blvd have?
Some of 3941 Clairemont Mesa Blvd's amenities include recently renovated, media room, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3941 Clairemont Mesa Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3941 Clairemont Mesa Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3941 Clairemont Mesa Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3941 Clairemont Mesa Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3941 Clairemont Mesa Blvd offer parking?
No, 3941 Clairemont Mesa Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3941 Clairemont Mesa Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3941 Clairemont Mesa Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3941 Clairemont Mesa Blvd have a pool?
No, 3941 Clairemont Mesa Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3941 Clairemont Mesa Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3941 Clairemont Mesa Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3941 Clairemont Mesa Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3941 Clairemont Mesa Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

