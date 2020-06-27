3865 Camino Lindo

Amenities
This 3Br 1.5Ba townhome is fully updated and will be ready for move in early September! The kitchen boasts updated cabinets, counters and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher & stove/oven). You'll find tile in the kitchen, dining room & bathrooms and wood like laminate throughout the rest of the home. In both bathrooms, the counters & vanity cabinets have been built to match the same style as the kitchen. With the balcony just off 2 of the bedrooms and a partially covered patio on the first floor, you'll be able to enjoy San Diego weather year round! For your convenience, the downstairs patio has a laundry room fully loaded with a washer/dryer set. For your comfort, the unit also comes with central heat & a fireplace. With the unit you have 2 reserved parking spaces, one covered & one uncovered in addition to access to the community pool. With all this unit has to offer it won't stay available long - call us today!