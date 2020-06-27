All apartments in San Diego
3865 Camino Lindo
Last updated August 16 2019 at 8:42 PM

3865 Camino Lindo

3865 Camino Lindo · No Longer Available
Location

3865 Camino Lindo, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3Br 1.5Ba townhome is fully updated and will be ready for move in early September! The kitchen boasts updated cabinets, counters and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher & stove/oven). You'll find tile in the kitchen, dining room & bathrooms and wood like laminate throughout the rest of the home. In both bathrooms, the counters & vanity cabinets have been built to match the same style as the kitchen. With the balcony just off 2 of the bedrooms and a partially covered patio on the first floor, you'll be able to enjoy San Diego weather year round! For your convenience, the downstairs patio has a laundry room fully loaded with a washer/dryer set. For your comfort, the unit also comes with central heat & a fireplace. With the unit you have 2 reserved parking spaces, one covered & one uncovered in addition to access to the community pool. With all this unit has to offer it won't stay available long - call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3865 Camino Lindo have any available units?
3865 Camino Lindo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3865 Camino Lindo have?
Some of 3865 Camino Lindo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3865 Camino Lindo currently offering any rent specials?
3865 Camino Lindo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3865 Camino Lindo pet-friendly?
Yes, 3865 Camino Lindo is pet friendly.
Does 3865 Camino Lindo offer parking?
Yes, 3865 Camino Lindo offers parking.
Does 3865 Camino Lindo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3865 Camino Lindo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3865 Camino Lindo have a pool?
Yes, 3865 Camino Lindo has a pool.
Does 3865 Camino Lindo have accessible units?
No, 3865 Camino Lindo does not have accessible units.
Does 3865 Camino Lindo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3865 Camino Lindo has units with dishwashers.
