Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

3852 37th Street

3852 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3852 37th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
3 Bed 2 Bath Bedroom City Heights Home with Deck in the Heart of San Diego!! - For virtual tour please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MgESVqEj_DI

This charming 3 bedroom / 2 bath fully-furnished (unfurnished also available) house is newly renovated and features stylish design and comfortable amenities throughout. Master bedroom has king bed, 2nd bedroom has queen bed and 3rd bedroom has full bed. Property is gated with keyless entry. Interior is beautifully re-done including brand new windows, lovely artwork, stainless steel appliances and details like craftsman-style molding framing the windows and doors. An open concept floor plan leads through the dining area and into the stunning kitchen. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. Located in just minutes from the trendy North Park, Adams Avenue and Kensington districts and near downtown and Little Italy. 1-car garage and additional off-street space. This home is a must see!!!

Furnished or Unfurnished
12 month lease term
Tenant to pay all utilities including $75.00 per month for water reimbursement to owner.
Appliances Include: Stove/Oven, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer
Parking: 1-Car Garage and Additional Off-street Parking

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE4411112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3852 37th Street have any available units?
3852 37th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3852 37th Street have?
Some of 3852 37th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3852 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3852 37th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3852 37th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3852 37th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3852 37th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3852 37th Street offers parking.
Does 3852 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3852 37th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3852 37th Street have a pool?
No, 3852 37th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3852 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 3852 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3852 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3852 37th Street has units with dishwashers.
