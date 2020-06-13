3852 37th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage key fob access

3 Bed 2 Bath Bedroom City Heights Home with Deck in the Heart of San Diego!! - For virtual tour please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MgESVqEj_DI



This charming 3 bedroom / 2 bath fully-furnished (unfurnished also available) house is newly renovated and features stylish design and comfortable amenities throughout. Master bedroom has king bed, 2nd bedroom has queen bed and 3rd bedroom has full bed. Property is gated with keyless entry. Interior is beautifully re-done including brand new windows, lovely artwork, stainless steel appliances and details like craftsman-style molding framing the windows and doors. An open concept floor plan leads through the dining area and into the stunning kitchen. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. Located in just minutes from the trendy North Park, Adams Avenue and Kensington districts and near downtown and Little Italy. 1-car garage and additional off-street space. This home is a must see!!!



Furnished or Unfurnished

12 month lease term

Tenant to pay all utilities including $75.00 per month for water reimbursement to owner.

Appliances Include: Stove/Oven, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer

Parking: 1-Car Garage and Additional Off-street Parking



