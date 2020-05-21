3827 52nd St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Gorgeous Single Story House- Water Fountains- Secured Gated Parking- Washer and Dryer Hook up- Upgraded- Patio-Back Yard - Available Now



$2095 Rent

$1500 Deposit



This Gorgeous single story house offers many upgrades. Washer and dryer hook ups. Front and Back Yard. With gates. Front Yard has a fountain. Back yard has gated parking. Covered Patio, BBQ area. This house has a lot of upgrades.



***PLEASE FILL OUT CONTACT US FORM ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.EZHOMES.ORG FOR THIS RENTAL UNDER VACANCY/AVAILABLE RENTALS AND WE WILL NOTIFY YOU FOR PROPERTY TOURS AND OPEN HOUSE.



Please bring your question in the open house.or apply online to get approved in minutes at www.ezhomes.org

EZ Realty & Property Management Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider.

www.ezhomes.org

BRE #01976957



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5525150)