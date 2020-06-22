All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3730 28th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3730 28th Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:45 PM

3730 28th Street

3730 28th Street · (619) 483-0087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3730 28th Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!

This lovely property is located in the heart of North Park, in a residential neighborhood, close to schools, shops, eateries and much much more.

Our upcoming unit is located on the right side and towards the rear of the front single story unit. It has a vintage feel and comes with a small patio for your own private outdoor space. It will undergo some renovations including refinishing the original hardwood floors and a fresh coat of paint. ***Pictures shown are taken prior to renovations and show the old carpet and prior to painting.

The kitchen is equipped with a small gas stove and fridge. There is also a window AC unit left by the former tenant that can remain inside the unit, if you choose.

Street parking is available and you are just a short distance from several laundromats. Resident pays all utilities except trash service.

Please call now to complete a pre-screening and schedule a viewing for the first week of June. Becky 619-980-7118 or office 619-698-7520.

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of 2.5 times the rent
-must have minimum credit score of 550; scores of 550-650 may require higher deposit
-5 years good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-Cats allowed with add'l deposit of $250; 2 pet max, restrictions apply.

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,540, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,490, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 28th Street have any available units?
3730 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3730 28th Street have?
Some of 3730 28th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3730 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3730 28th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3730 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3730 28th Street offer parking?
No, 3730 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3730 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3730 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 28th Street have a pool?
No, 3730 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3730 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 3730 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3730 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3730 28th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity