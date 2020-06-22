3730 28th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!



This lovely property is located in the heart of North Park, in a residential neighborhood, close to schools, shops, eateries and much much more.



Our upcoming unit is located on the right side and towards the rear of the front single story unit. It has a vintage feel and comes with a small patio for your own private outdoor space. It will undergo some renovations including refinishing the original hardwood floors and a fresh coat of paint. ***Pictures shown are taken prior to renovations and show the old carpet and prior to painting.



The kitchen is equipped with a small gas stove and fridge. There is also a window AC unit left by the former tenant that can remain inside the unit, if you choose.



Street parking is available and you are just a short distance from several laundromats. Resident pays all utilities except trash service.



Please call now to complete a pre-screening and schedule a viewing for the first week of June. Becky 619-980-7118 or office 619-698-7520.



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross income of 2.5 times the rent

-must have minimum credit score of 550; scores of 550-650 may require higher deposit

-5 years good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-Cats allowed with add'l deposit of $250; 2 pet max, restrictions apply.



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,540, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,490, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.