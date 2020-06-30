3644 Third Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful maintained 2Bdm 2Ba Condo on 3rd Ave in Hillcrest/Mission Hills. Largest unit in complex-east facing. Vaulted ceiling, outside balcony, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new AC . This property has a Car Garage, extra storage and outdoor parking space.This beautiful Condo is located in the heart of San Diego, 2 blocks from University Ave and a beautiful relaxing walk to the famous Balboa Park. 3rd Ave is a quiet street with little through traffic and no major bus route! Downtown and Little Italy only 5 mins drive, close to restaurants and shopping centers.Pets with Approval. Landscaping Sewer/Trash Included.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

