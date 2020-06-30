All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 28 2020 at 5:31 PM

3644 Third Avenue

3644 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3644 3rd Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful maintained 2Bdm 2Ba Condo on 3rd Ave in Hillcrest/Mission Hills. Largest unit in complex-east facing. Vaulted ceiling, outside balcony, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new AC . This property has a Car Garage, extra storage and outdoor parking space.This beautiful Condo is located in the heart of San Diego, 2 blocks from University Ave and a beautiful relaxing walk to the famous Balboa Park. 3rd Ave is a quiet street with little through traffic and no major bus route! Downtown and Little Italy only 5 mins drive, close to restaurants and shopping centers.Pets with Approval. Landscaping Sewer/Trash Included.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3644 Third Avenue have any available units?
3644 Third Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3644 Third Avenue have?
Some of 3644 Third Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3644 Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3644 Third Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3644 Third Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3644 Third Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3644 Third Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3644 Third Avenue offers parking.
Does 3644 Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3644 Third Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3644 Third Avenue have a pool?
No, 3644 Third Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3644 Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3644 Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3644 Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3644 Third Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

