3627 Maple Street

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This adorable 2 bed/1 bath Craftsman style home is waiting for you!. The 840 sq. ft. property was built in 1948 and is in the North Park neighborhood in San Diego, CA. You will love it here!! Super cozy, on a quiet Street with washer/dryer in garage (no repair and no replacement included), Pet Friendly, Plenty of additional storage in shed. In addition to the garage parking there is ample street parking, and additional private parking adjacent to the detached garage. Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas stove, and dishwasher. It also boasts newer dual pane windows, updated paint, original hardwood floors and deep closets. The home sits on a very large lot with tons of potential in the back yard. Tenant is responsible for exterior maintenance (large back yard, low maintenance front yard with drip system) and all utilities. Small pets accepted with prior approval and additional deposit and pet rent. DRE#01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 11/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

