All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3627 Maple Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3627 Maple Street
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:15 AM

3627 Maple Street

3627 Maple Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3627 Maple Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This adorable 2 bed/1 bath Craftsman style home is waiting for you!. The 840 sq. ft. property was built in 1948 and is in the North Park neighborhood in San Diego, CA. You will love it here!! Super cozy, on a quiet Street with washer/dryer in garage (no repair and no replacement included), Pet Friendly, Plenty of additional storage in shed. In addition to the garage parking there is ample street parking, and additional private parking adjacent to the detached garage. Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas stove, and dishwasher. It also boasts newer dual pane windows, updated paint, original hardwood floors and deep closets. The home sits on a very large lot with tons of potential in the back yard. Tenant is responsible for exterior maintenance (large back yard, low maintenance front yard with drip system) and all utilities. Small pets accepted with prior approval and additional deposit and pet rent. DRE#01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 11/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3627 Maple Street have any available units?
3627 Maple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3627 Maple Street have?
Some of 3627 Maple Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3627 Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
3627 Maple Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3627 Maple Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3627 Maple Street is pet friendly.
Does 3627 Maple Street offer parking?
Yes, 3627 Maple Street offers parking.
Does 3627 Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3627 Maple Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3627 Maple Street have a pool?
No, 3627 Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 3627 Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 3627 Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3627 Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3627 Maple Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University