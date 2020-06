Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

Cozy, OPEN FLOORPLAN, Light & Bright newly constructed STUDIO in the heart of one of San Diego's best Neighborhoods. Lovely and spacious, this unit offers all new stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, "hardwood" inspired flooring, In-Unit WASHER & DRYER, Zoned A/C, private balcony, 1 covered parking space and 1 storage closet. A short walk to Historic Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo and steps away from all that Hillcrest has to offer. Move-in date is the first week of June 2019.