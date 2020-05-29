3562 Tompkins St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Available 09/28/19 San Diego home - Property Id: 136497



Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Bright open floor plan, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, central heating and air, washer and dryer.



Pets negotiable



Available for rent September 28th. Currently the home is tenant occupied and not available for viewing until September 10th. Please do not disturb tenants.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136497p

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5009360)