San Diego, CA
3562 Tompkins St
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:48 AM

3562 Tompkins St

3562 Tompkins Street · No Longer Available
Location

3562 Tompkins Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Mt Hope

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Available 09/28/19 San Diego home - Property Id: 136497

Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Bright open floor plan, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, central heating and air, washer and dryer.

Pets negotiable

Available for rent September 28th. Currently the home is tenant occupied and not available for viewing until September 10th. Please do not disturb tenants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136497p
Property Id 136497

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5009360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3562 Tompkins St have any available units?
3562 Tompkins St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3562 Tompkins St have?
Some of 3562 Tompkins St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3562 Tompkins St currently offering any rent specials?
3562 Tompkins St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3562 Tompkins St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3562 Tompkins St is pet friendly.
Does 3562 Tompkins St offer parking?
No, 3562 Tompkins St does not offer parking.
Does 3562 Tompkins St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3562 Tompkins St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3562 Tompkins St have a pool?
No, 3562 Tompkins St does not have a pool.
Does 3562 Tompkins St have accessible units?
No, 3562 Tompkins St does not have accessible units.
Does 3562 Tompkins St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3562 Tompkins St has units with dishwashers.
