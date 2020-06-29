3562 Marlborough Ave #12

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in City Heights!! Water and Trash Included - Completely Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Second Story Condo in the Heart of San Diego. Newer Paint, Upgraded Laminate Flooring. Gated Community. Close to Schools, Freeways, Restaurants, Shopping etc. Must See!!!
KITCHEN FEATURES: Updated Kitchen w/ granite counter tops, all stainless/black appliances, newer cabinets.
UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Tile, Laminate & Carpet flooring. Dual-pane windows. Central Heat and A/C!! Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Comes with a flat screen TV in living room. 1 Off Street Parking Space and Coin Laundry just downstairs from unit. 1 Cat okay on approval. No Smoking.
PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.
Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References
GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.
No Dogs Allowed
