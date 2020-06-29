All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3562 Marlborough Ave #12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3562 Marlborough Ave #12
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

3562 Marlborough Ave #12

3562 Marlborough Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3562 Marlborough Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in City Heights!! Water and Trash Included - Completely Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Second Story Condo in the Heart of San Diego. Newer Paint, Upgraded Laminate Flooring. Gated Community. Close to Schools, Freeways, Restaurants, Shopping etc. Must See!!!

KITCHEN FEATURES: Updated Kitchen w/ granite counter tops, all stainless/black appliances, newer cabinets.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Tile, Laminate & Carpet flooring. Dual-pane windows. Central Heat and A/C!! Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Comes with a flat screen TV in living room. 1 Off Street Parking Space and Coin Laundry just downstairs from unit. 1 Cat okay on approval. No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5440292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3562 Marlborough Ave #12 have any available units?
3562 Marlborough Ave #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3562 Marlborough Ave #12 have?
Some of 3562 Marlborough Ave #12's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3562 Marlborough Ave #12 currently offering any rent specials?
3562 Marlborough Ave #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3562 Marlborough Ave #12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3562 Marlborough Ave #12 is pet friendly.
Does 3562 Marlborough Ave #12 offer parking?
Yes, 3562 Marlborough Ave #12 offers parking.
Does 3562 Marlborough Ave #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3562 Marlborough Ave #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3562 Marlborough Ave #12 have a pool?
No, 3562 Marlborough Ave #12 does not have a pool.
Does 3562 Marlborough Ave #12 have accessible units?
No, 3562 Marlborough Ave #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 3562 Marlborough Ave #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3562 Marlborough Ave #12 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University