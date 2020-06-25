All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

3535 Cowley Way

3535 Cowley Way · No Longer Available
Location

3535 Cowley Way, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

Available 05/15/19 3535 Cowley Way - Property Id: 117093

3-bedroom, 1-bath home sits on Tecolote Canyon with amazing views and year-round breeze. Completely remodeled house and yards. Wood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen with granite/wood countertops, new tile in kitchen and bathroom, and double-paned windows. Low maintenance desert xeriscape in front yard with a beautiful green space in the rear to sit and enjoy the canyon. Only San Diego weather allows you to increase your living space by creating an outdoor living room like you see in picture 17. Large area past the the fenced-in yard allows you to set up a garden or picnic area (pics 18,19). Walking distance to elementary, junior high and high schools. Three blocks from Clairemont rec center, pool, bike, and skate park. Renters insurance required upon move in.
Property Id 117093

(RLNE4851689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 Cowley Way have any available units?
3535 Cowley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3535 Cowley Way have?
Some of 3535 Cowley Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 Cowley Way currently offering any rent specials?
3535 Cowley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 Cowley Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3535 Cowley Way is pet friendly.
Does 3535 Cowley Way offer parking?
No, 3535 Cowley Way does not offer parking.
Does 3535 Cowley Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3535 Cowley Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 Cowley Way have a pool?
Yes, 3535 Cowley Way has a pool.
Does 3535 Cowley Way have accessible units?
No, 3535 Cowley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 Cowley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3535 Cowley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
