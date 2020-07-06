All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3512 Utah Street

3512 Utah Street · No Longer Available
San Diego
North Park
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3512 Utah Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
bocce court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This three bedroom and two bathroom Spanish Colonial Revival home is located one block from the Morley Field area of Balboa Park in the most coveted part of North Park. This home has been carefully restored with original details and hardware throughout, but with many modern upgrades, including central air conditioning and heat, high end appliances, and security and fire alarm system. Walk in to an entrance paved with original Spanish tile to step-down living room with grand masonry fireplace, high ceilings with stenciled wood beams, large chandelier, original wall scones, built-in bookshelf cabinets and large arched window with beautiful natural light. Formal dining room with original chandelier, arched door and windows and matching original sconces. Remodeled kitchen with dining area complete with limestone flooring, hardwood cabinetry, granite countertops, French door entry and high end appliances (Kitchen Aid and Bosch). Separate laundry room with Kenmore Elite washer and dryer, granite and iron folding table, hardwood cabinetry, cleaning supplies storage and original pull out ironing board. Master bedroom with attached master bathroom. Iron floor registers throughout. This home has a detached two car garage for parking or additional storage. French doors lead out to reclaimed brick patio in backyard with fountain and lemon tree. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, Morley Field tennis, pool, bocce ball and frisbee golf facilities and Balboa Park. No pets please. Monthly rent is $3,600 with required security deposit. Minimum one-year lease with rent discount for multi-year lease. Accepting applications. Thank you for your interest in this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 Utah Street have any available units?
3512 Utah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3512 Utah Street have?
Some of 3512 Utah Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 Utah Street currently offering any rent specials?
3512 Utah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 Utah Street pet-friendly?
No, 3512 Utah Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3512 Utah Street offer parking?
Yes, 3512 Utah Street offers parking.
Does 3512 Utah Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3512 Utah Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 Utah Street have a pool?
Yes, 3512 Utah Street has a pool.
Does 3512 Utah Street have accessible units?
No, 3512 Utah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 Utah Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3512 Utah Street does not have units with dishwashers.

