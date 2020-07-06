3512 Utah Street

Amenities

This three bedroom and two bathroom Spanish Colonial Revival home is located one block from the Morley Field area of Balboa Park in the most coveted part of North Park. This home has been carefully restored with original details and hardware throughout, but with many modern upgrades, including central air conditioning and heat, high end appliances, and security and fire alarm system. Walk in to an entrance paved with original Spanish tile to step-down living room with grand masonry fireplace, high ceilings with stenciled wood beams, large chandelier, original wall scones, built-in bookshelf cabinets and large arched window with beautiful natural light. Formal dining room with original chandelier, arched door and windows and matching original sconces. Remodeled kitchen with dining area complete with limestone flooring, hardwood cabinetry, granite countertops, French door entry and high end appliances (Kitchen Aid and Bosch). Separate laundry room with Kenmore Elite washer and dryer, granite and iron folding table, hardwood cabinetry, cleaning supplies storage and original pull out ironing board. Master bedroom with attached master bathroom. Iron floor registers throughout. This home has a detached two car garage for parking or additional storage. French doors lead out to reclaimed brick patio in backyard with fountain and lemon tree. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, Morley Field tennis, pool, bocce ball and frisbee golf facilities and Balboa Park. No pets please. Monthly rent is $3,600 with required security deposit. Minimum one-year lease with rent discount for multi-year lease. Accepting applications. Thank you for your interest in this home.