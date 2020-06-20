3474 Sandcastle Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Highly upgraded unit with the living space is all on one level. Open concept, wood floors and custom lighting.



Gorgeous kitchen with stone counter tops and upgraded appliances. The master bedroom suite overlooks views of the hillside and contains a luxurious master bathroom.



A roomy second bedroom and full bathroom round out the main living area. Downstairs is a bonus room for an storage, crafts, you name it. You also have direct access in to your large 2 car tandem garage.



This newer construction complex features a beautiful sunny pool and spa area, children's playground and barbecue area for year round fun. It's an easy walk to so much shopping, dining and entertainment, and just minutes by car to beaches, freeways, and downtown.



Pet rent and Pet registration fee apply.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.