3474 Sandcastle Lane
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:14 AM

3474 Sandcastle Lane

3474 Sandcastle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3474 Sandcastle Lane, San Diego, CA 92110
Midway District

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Highly upgraded unit with the living space is all on one level. Open concept, wood floors and custom lighting.

Gorgeous kitchen with stone counter tops and upgraded appliances. The master bedroom suite overlooks views of the hillside and contains a luxurious master bathroom.

A roomy second bedroom and full bathroom round out the main living area. Downstairs is a bonus room for an storage, crafts, you name it. You also have direct access in to your large 2 car tandem garage.

This newer construction complex features a beautiful sunny pool and spa area, children's playground and barbecue area for year round fun. It's an easy walk to so much shopping, dining and entertainment, and just minutes by car to beaches, freeways, and downtown.

Pet rent and Pet registration fee apply.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3474 Sandcastle Lane have any available units?
3474 Sandcastle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3474 Sandcastle Lane have?
Some of 3474 Sandcastle Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3474 Sandcastle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3474 Sandcastle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3474 Sandcastle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3474 Sandcastle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3474 Sandcastle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3474 Sandcastle Lane offers parking.
Does 3474 Sandcastle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3474 Sandcastle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3474 Sandcastle Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3474 Sandcastle Lane has a pool.
Does 3474 Sandcastle Lane have accessible units?
No, 3474 Sandcastle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3474 Sandcastle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3474 Sandcastle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

