3128 Polk Avenue

Amenities
Three Bedrooms Two bathroom home on a corner lot. Prime Location near the Heart of North Park
Upgraded dual pane windows and plantation shutters. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Breakfast bar, granite counters. Hardwood flooring throughout the home.
One car attached garage and one additional gated parking spot. Close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Washer and Dryer located in the garage.
Pets allowed with $30 pet rent
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
