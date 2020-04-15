All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3128 Polk Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3128 Polk Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3128 Polk Avenue

3128 Polk Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3128 Polk Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three Bedrooms Two bathroom home on a corner lot. Prime Location near the Heart of North Park

Upgraded dual pane windows and plantation shutters. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Breakfast bar, granite counters. Hardwood flooring throughout the home.

One car attached garage and one additional gated parking spot. Close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Washer and Dryer located in the garage.

Pets allowed with $30 pet rent

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/761182?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 Polk Avenue have any available units?
3128 Polk Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3128 Polk Avenue have?
Some of 3128 Polk Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3128 Polk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3128 Polk Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 Polk Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3128 Polk Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3128 Polk Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3128 Polk Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3128 Polk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3128 Polk Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 Polk Avenue have a pool?
No, 3128 Polk Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3128 Polk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3128 Polk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 Polk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3128 Polk Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University