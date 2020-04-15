3128 Polk Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Three Bedrooms Two bathroom home on a corner lot. Prime Location near the Heart of North Park



Upgraded dual pane windows and plantation shutters. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Breakfast bar, granite counters. Hardwood flooring throughout the home.



One car attached garage and one additional gated parking spot. Close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Washer and Dryer located in the garage.



Pets allowed with $30 pet rent



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/761182?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.