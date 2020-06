Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available July 1 2019. Enjoy this single story 3 bedroom 1440sqft home in this very quiet and sought-after neighborhood of University City. Nice wood flooring throughout. This home is bright and airy with abundance of natural sunlight. From the kitchen area you will enjoy the backyard oasis. Spacious family and living area are idea for family entertaining. Close to parks, schools and walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Only minutes away from the beach.