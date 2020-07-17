2954 Bayside Walk

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Large Remodeled Home on the Sand in Mission Bay - Unique 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Condo on the sand.



Located right on the sand on Bayside Walk in Mission Beach, this spacious 2200 square foot 2 story condo, is an absolute delight. With Mission Bay just steps from your large deck and the Pacific Ocean across the street you can relax and enjoy all the water has to offer.



kitchen ready, and waiting for you to enjoy all the area offers.



As you come into the entry hall from the front door, or either of the 2 garages that open into the entry, you will be greeted by a completely open ground floor living and dining space.



This space boasts a full wet bar with refrigerator, ice maker, sink and service bar. The kitchen is open to the entire downstairs and features an island, granite counters, sub zero frig, double sink, and lots of counter space.



There is a large area between the kitchen and living room with a dining table that will seat 8 and has a view out the double glass doors to Mission Bay and beyond.



The spacious living area includes a fireplace and opens onto the patio that includes a built in BBQ, and views of the nightly fireworks from Sea World.



As you go upstairs you will find 2 Master Suites and a 12x15 Den/Bedroom. This room also has a built in desk with shelves and a large flat screen TV mounted on the wall.



The Master Suite on the Bay side has a 24x15 deck, triple contiguous closet, and a 9x12 bath that features travertine tile. The second Suite is on the opposite end of the floor and has a large sunken tub, beautiful tile, and plenty of storage space.



Other features and amenities include. . ... central heat and air conditioning, ceiling fans, skylights, 2 single car garages with access into the entry hall, wine keeper frig, washer and dryer, trash compactor, and dishwasher.



