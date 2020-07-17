All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2954 Bayside Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2954 Bayside Walk
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2954 Bayside Walk

2954 Bayside Walk · (858) 488-1584 ext. 105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2954 Bayside Walk, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2954 Bayside Walk · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Large Remodeled Home on the Sand in Mission Bay - Unique 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Condo on the sand.

Located right on the sand on Bayside Walk in Mission Beach, this spacious 2200 square foot 2 story condo, is an absolute delight. With Mission Bay just steps from your large deck and the Pacific Ocean across the street you can relax and enjoy all the water has to offer.

kitchen ready, and waiting for you to enjoy all the area offers.

As you come into the entry hall from the front door, or either of the 2 garages that open into the entry, you will be greeted by a completely open ground floor living and dining space.

This space boasts a full wet bar with refrigerator, ice maker, sink and service bar. The kitchen is open to the entire downstairs and features an island, granite counters, sub zero frig, double sink, and lots of counter space.

There is a large area between the kitchen and living room with a dining table that will seat 8 and has a view out the double glass doors to Mission Bay and beyond.

The spacious living area includes a fireplace and opens onto the patio that includes a built in BBQ, and views of the nightly fireworks from Sea World.

As you go upstairs you will find 2 Master Suites and a 12x15 Den/Bedroom. This room also has a built in desk with shelves and a large flat screen TV mounted on the wall.

The Master Suite on the Bay side has a 24x15 deck, triple contiguous closet, and a 9x12 bath that features travertine tile. The second Suite is on the opposite end of the floor and has a large sunken tub, beautiful tile, and plenty of storage space.

Other features and amenities include. . ... central heat and air conditioning, ceiling fans, skylights, 2 single car garages with access into the entry hall, wine keeper frig, washer and dryer, trash compactor, and dishwasher.

(RLNE5904812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2954 Bayside Walk have any available units?
2954 Bayside Walk has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2954 Bayside Walk have?
Some of 2954 Bayside Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2954 Bayside Walk currently offering any rent specials?
2954 Bayside Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2954 Bayside Walk pet-friendly?
No, 2954 Bayside Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2954 Bayside Walk offer parking?
Yes, 2954 Bayside Walk offers parking.
Does 2954 Bayside Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2954 Bayside Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2954 Bayside Walk have a pool?
No, 2954 Bayside Walk does not have a pool.
Does 2954 Bayside Walk have accessible units?
No, 2954 Bayside Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 2954 Bayside Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2954 Bayside Walk has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2954 Bayside Walk?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
4224 Mississippi
4224 Mississippi St
San Diego, CA 92104
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way
San Diego, CA 92154
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity