2866 Marathon Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

2866 Marathon Drive

2866 Marathon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2866 Marathon Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**OPEN w/ a POOL!! 3bd 2ba home in Serra Mesa!** - This cozy 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in a popular neighborhood in Serra Mesa, close to the Serra Mesa park. It has lovely landscaping all around the perimeter, an outdoor covered patio area and an in-ground pool perfect for spending those hot summer days. The pool is heated with solar to extend the use of the pool. The house has A/C and heating. The floor plan is very spacious throughout the home with a great separation of space, a large upgraded kitchen with beautiful quartz counters and stainless steel appliances.

Pets considered with an additional deposit.
Rent: $3,150
Deposit: $3,150
Application fee: $35
Available: Oct 23rd, 2019

Close to Serra Mesa park, Mission Valley, North Park, South Park, and Downtown.

(RLNE4085491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2866 Marathon Drive have any available units?
2866 Marathon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2866 Marathon Drive have?
Some of 2866 Marathon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2866 Marathon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2866 Marathon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2866 Marathon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2866 Marathon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2866 Marathon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2866 Marathon Drive offers parking.
Does 2866 Marathon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2866 Marathon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2866 Marathon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2866 Marathon Drive has a pool.
Does 2866 Marathon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2866 Marathon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2866 Marathon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2866 Marathon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

