San Diego, CA
2813 Escala Circle
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

2813 Escala Circle

2813 Escala Circle
Location

2813 Escala Circle, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Escala Townhome. Three bedrooms, Close to all! - This great tri-level town-home is situated in the amenity filled Escala Community in east Mission Valley walking distance to restaurants, shopping, Qualcomm Stadium, and just a short drive to multiple freeways.

The Escala Community features gated access, a large swimming pool, fitness center, and community rooms. The homes layout is perfect for roommates and families alike. A 2 car garage features off street parking and storage. The main living floor features on bedroom and one bathroom with an open Kitchen/ living/ dining room combo. A private balcony is located through sliding glass doors on the main floor. Upstairs is a dual master set up with two large bedrooms and en-suite bathrooms for maximum privacy.

To view this property visit R1res.com or call Daniel at ReSource1 Residential at 858-766-0299. All applicants are subject to income, credit, and criminal background checks.

(RLNE5139510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Escala Circle have any available units?
2813 Escala Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2813 Escala Circle have?
Some of 2813 Escala Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 Escala Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Escala Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Escala Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2813 Escala Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2813 Escala Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2813 Escala Circle offers parking.
Does 2813 Escala Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 Escala Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Escala Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2813 Escala Circle has a pool.
Does 2813 Escala Circle have accessible units?
No, 2813 Escala Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Escala Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2813 Escala Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
