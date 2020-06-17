2813 Escala Circle

Amenities

Escala Townhome. Three bedrooms, Close to all! - This great tri-level town-home is situated in the amenity filled Escala Community in east Mission Valley walking distance to restaurants, shopping, Qualcomm Stadium, and just a short drive to multiple freeways.



The Escala Community features gated access, a large swimming pool, fitness center, and community rooms. The homes layout is perfect for roommates and families alike. A 2 car garage features off street parking and storage. The main living floor features on bedroom and one bathroom with an open Kitchen/ living/ dining room combo. A private balcony is located through sliding glass doors on the main floor. Upstairs is a dual master set up with two large bedrooms and en-suite bathrooms for maximum privacy.



To view this property visit R1res.com or call Daniel at ReSource1 Residential at 858-766-0299. All applicants are subject to income, credit, and criminal background checks.



(RLNE5139510)