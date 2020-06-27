All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
2745 Piantino Circle
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:34 PM

2745 Piantino Circle

2745 Piantino Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2745 Piantino Cir, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large updated 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 2 car garage in Mission Valley -
$2,800 per month
$2,800 security deposit

SMALL DOG or CAT ALLOWED UPON APPROVAL AND WITH PET DEPOSIT.

Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) if you have any questions or to schedule a viewing.

If after viewing the home you would like to apply please observe the following.

1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

92108

(RLNE5045328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2745 Piantino Circle have any available units?
2745 Piantino Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2745 Piantino Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2745 Piantino Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 Piantino Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2745 Piantino Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2745 Piantino Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2745 Piantino Circle offers parking.
Does 2745 Piantino Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2745 Piantino Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 Piantino Circle have a pool?
No, 2745 Piantino Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2745 Piantino Circle have accessible units?
No, 2745 Piantino Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 Piantino Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2745 Piantino Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2745 Piantino Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2745 Piantino Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
