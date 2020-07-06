2650 2nd Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Spacious 2BR, 1 BA apartment available in a 4-plex at 2650 2nd Ave, Off-street parking available at property next door with private walkway for $80 / month.

Video Tour: https://youtu.be/vudBSUE1S0E



The apartment occupies the entire floor and measures 1,200 square feet. Quiet neighborhood. Access to large backyard. Well-maintained building. Responsive landlord.

Lease Details: Owners pays for trash, water, and laundry. Tenants responsible for electricity, gas, internet.

1920s building fully renovated in 2004. Historic wood work and flooring. New plumbing, electrical, lighting. Bankers Hill / Park West neighborhood near Balboa Park and restaurants. Shared back yard.