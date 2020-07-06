All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 10 2020 at 9:57 PM

2650 2nd Avenue - 1

2650 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2650 2nd Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Spacious 2BR, 1 BA apartment available in a 4-plex at 2650 2nd Ave, Off-street parking available at property next door with private walkway for $80 / month.
Video Tour: https://youtu.be/vudBSUE1S0E

The apartment occupies the entire floor and measures 1,200 square feet. Quiet neighborhood. Access to large backyard. Well-maintained building. Responsive landlord.
Lease Details: Owners pays for trash, water, and laundry. Tenants responsible for electricity, gas, internet.
1920s building fully renovated in 2004. Historic wood work and flooring. New plumbing, electrical, lighting. Bankers Hill / Park West neighborhood near Balboa Park and restaurants. Shared back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 2nd Avenue - 1 have any available units?
2650 2nd Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2650 2nd Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 2650 2nd Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 2nd Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2650 2nd Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 2nd Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2650 2nd Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2650 2nd Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2650 2nd Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 2650 2nd Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2650 2nd Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 2nd Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 2650 2nd Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2650 2nd Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2650 2nd Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 2nd Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2650 2nd Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

