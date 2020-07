Amenities

2645 Hartford Street Available 05/01/19 Panoramic Bay and Ocean Views from Bay Park row home - 3 bedroom/2 bath available 5/1/19! - ENJOY AMAZING OCEAN BREEZES THROUGHOUT THIS BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED BAY PARK ROW HOME WITH PANORAMIC BAY AND OCEAN VIEWS!! TOTAL REMODEL INCLUDES PELLA SLIDERS, ALL NATURAL WOOD CABINETRY WITH GRANITE SLAB COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR, TRAVERTINE STONE FLOORING, ALL NEW BATHROOMS WITH TRAVERTINE STONE SURROUND, RECESSED LIGHTING, NEW INTERIOR DOORS. GATED ENTRY COURTYARD, FENCED YARD, 2-CAR GARAGE, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED, PETS CONSIDERED W/ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT, MINUTES TO BAY, I-5, DOWNTOWN, BEACHES. AVAILABLE APPROX. May 1, 2019. CALL JERRE AT 619-818-5734 OR EMAIL JERRE@JERREWALKER.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION OR SHOWING APPOINTMENT. EXCELLENT CREDIT, INCOME AND RENTAL REFERENCES.



