All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2405 Casement Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2405 Casement Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2405 Casement Street

2405 Casement Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2405 Casement Street, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/62db90a00f ----
This beautiful, completely remodeled 4 bed / 2 bath / 1,650 sqft house is a must-see! Located close to the 805 freeway, Murray Ridge Park, Elevate Elementary School, shopping, and dining, the special features of this house include:

-Completely remodeled throughout - upgraded kitchen and baths!
-Central AC/Heat
-Nest thermostat system
-Security system enabled (additional monthly fee)
-Soft water system
-Large backyard with patio and artificial turf - perfect for playing and entertaining!
-Low-maintenance and drought-tolerant landscaping
-Beautiful laminate flooring throughout
-All stainless steel kitchen appliances included
-Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room
-2-car garage
-Washer/dryer hookups
-Single-story
-Pet friendly

This fantastic house is a rare find and won\'t last long in this competitive rental market. Contact us today to schedule a showing!

Available 3/1. $3,300/mo rent. $3,500 deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant required to have renter\'s insurance.

2 Car Garage
All Stainless Steel Appliances
Beautiful Laminate Flooring Throughout
Central Ac/Heat
Completely Remodeled Home
Large Fenced Backyard
Low Maintenance And Low Water Landscaping
Nest Thermostat System
Security System
Soft Water System

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Casement Street have any available units?
2405 Casement Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 Casement Street have?
Some of 2405 Casement Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Casement Street currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Casement Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Casement Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2405 Casement Street is pet friendly.
Does 2405 Casement Street offer parking?
Yes, 2405 Casement Street offers parking.
Does 2405 Casement Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Casement Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Casement Street have a pool?
No, 2405 Casement Street does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Casement Street have accessible units?
No, 2405 Casement Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Casement Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2405 Casement Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University