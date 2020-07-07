2405 Casement Street

Amenities
This beautiful, completely remodeled 4 bed / 2 bath / 1,650 sqft house is a must-see! Located close to the 805 freeway, Murray Ridge Park, Elevate Elementary School, shopping, and dining, the special features of this house include:
-Completely remodeled throughout - upgraded kitchen and baths!
-Central AC/Heat
-Nest thermostat system
-Security system enabled (additional monthly fee)
-Soft water system
-Large backyard with patio and artificial turf - perfect for playing and entertaining!
-Low-maintenance and drought-tolerant landscaping
-Beautiful laminate flooring throughout
-All stainless steel kitchen appliances included
-Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room
-2-car garage
-Washer/dryer hookups
-Single-story
-Pet friendly
This fantastic house is a rare find and won\'t last long in this competitive rental market. Contact us today to schedule a showing!
Available 3/1. $3,300/mo rent. $3,500 deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant required to have renter\'s insurance.
