2405 Casement Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/62db90a00f ----

This beautiful, completely remodeled 4 bed / 2 bath / 1,650 sqft house is a must-see! Located close to the 805 freeway, Murray Ridge Park, Elevate Elementary School, shopping, and dining, the special features of this house include:



-Completely remodeled throughout - upgraded kitchen and baths!

-Central AC/Heat

-Nest thermostat system

-Security system enabled (additional monthly fee)

-Soft water system

-Large backyard with patio and artificial turf - perfect for playing and entertaining!

-Low-maintenance and drought-tolerant landscaping

-Beautiful laminate flooring throughout

-All stainless steel kitchen appliances included

-Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room

-2-car garage

-Washer/dryer hookups

-Single-story

-Pet friendly



This fantastic house is a rare find and won\'t last long in this competitive rental market. Contact us today to schedule a showing!



Available 3/1. $3,300/mo rent. $3,500 deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant required to have renter\'s insurance.



2 Car Garage

All Stainless Steel Appliances

Beautiful Laminate Flooring Throughout

Central Ac/Heat

Completely Remodeled Home

Large Fenced Backyard

Low Maintenance And Low Water Landscaping

Nest Thermostat System

Security System

Soft Water System