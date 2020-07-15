2133-202 Chatsworth Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Point Loma, 2133 Chatsworth Blvd #202, All Appls, Fireplace, Garage! - Welcome home to this charming 2 story townhouse conveniently located just minutes from Mission Bay, San Diego Bay, the Ocean and both the 8 and 5 freeways. 3 Master bedrooms. Living room has a ceiling fan with a light fixture, gas log fireplace and access to one of two enclosed balconies with ceramic tile floors, dual pane windows and a storage closet. Dining room has ceramic tile floors. Kitchen breakfast bar and ceramic tile floors and counters. MBR #1 has ceramic tile bathroom floors and a walk in shower. Upper hallway has a skylight that opens. MBR #2 has a private enclosed balcony with a storage closet, built in dresser, mirrored wardrobe doors, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a jacuzzi tub/shower combo (jacuzzi tub is as-is). MBR #3 has 2 closets, built in dresser, access to a shared balcony, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a walk in shower.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



(RLNE5108453)