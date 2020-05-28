Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home in Sherman Heights, which borders downtown, view the Coronado Bridge from front window, walk to Walmart, all new blinds, painted, comes with a basement for storage where washer dryer hookups are. Also comes with a one car garage. New roof and updates just completed. Laminate wood type floors, nice pantry off kitchen. Will consider small pet with pet deposit. Offered by Broker Sandy Booth CalBRE #00964554. Shown by appointment only, must have adequate income and credit. 619-341-4884

