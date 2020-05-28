All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
2004 L St
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

2004 L St

2004 L Street · No Longer Available
Location

2004 L Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Sherman Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sherman Heights 2 Bedroom House - Property Id: 132148

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home in Sherman Heights, which borders downtown, view the Coronado Bridge from front window, walk to Walmart, all new blinds, painted, comes with a basement for storage where washer dryer hookups are. Also comes with a one car garage. New roof and updates just completed. Laminate wood type floors, nice pantry off kitchen. Will consider small pet with pet deposit. Offered by Broker Sandy Booth CalBRE #00964554. Shown by appointment only, must have adequate income and credit. 619-341-4884
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132148
Property Id 132148

(RLNE4974060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 L St have any available units?
2004 L St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 L St have?
Some of 2004 L St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 L St currently offering any rent specials?
2004 L St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 L St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2004 L St is pet friendly.
Does 2004 L St offer parking?
Yes, 2004 L St offers parking.
Does 2004 L St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 L St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 L St have a pool?
No, 2004 L St does not have a pool.
Does 2004 L St have accessible units?
No, 2004 L St does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 L St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2004 L St does not have units with dishwashers.
