2002 Cordero Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Del Mar, 2002 Cordero Rd, Pano Ocean Views, Pvt Pool and Spa, 2 Fireplaces! - Stunning 3 story home with panoramic ocean views! Conveniently located near Torrey Pines State Beach, Del Mar Beach, Crest Canyon Park, schools, shopping, dining and access to both the 15 and 56 freeways. Beautiful fenced front courtyard with calming water feature lead up to your new home!



Step into luxury on the main level with upgraded Travertine tile floorsl. You will enjoy breathtaking ocean views from the living room which offers ceiling mounted speakers, cozy double-sided gas log fireplace, expansive windows with plantation shutters. Entertain in the formal dining room which has ceiling mounted speakers, double-sided gas log fireplace, ocean views and plenty of room for a generous sized table to enjoy those big family and friends gatherings. Unwind in the library/den with it's beautiful entertainment center with bookshelves, mounted speakers, plantation shutters and warm and inviting color palette. Quaint side courtyard is perfect for relaxing at the end of your day. Half bathroom has Travertine tile floors and a pedestal sink.



The rounded and generous sized kitchen is an architectural and cook's delight with it's large round center island with breakfast bar, sparkling granite counters, gleaming stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, built in workstation, tons of windows stream in warm light and let's not forget those gorgeous ocean views!



Bedroom #1 is situated on the main level. It has mirrored wardrobe doors and a private bathroom with Travertine tile bathroom floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo.



Amenities galore in the lower level! With a wine cellar, exercise room, spacious laundry room and an ample family room. Family room could double as quest quarters with its roomy closet with mirrored wardrobe doors, quaint kitchenette with sink, refrigerator and breakfast bar. Full bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a walk-in shower.



The gently curved staircase leads to the upper level. Two balconies await off of the hallway, one with a serene ocean view and overlooking the backyard with its private pool and spa. Bedrooms #2 & #3 have wood floors, mirrored wardrobe doors, closet organizers, ocean views and plantation shutters. The hall bathroom has Travertine tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master suite offers a pleasant sitting area, private balcony with panoramic ocean views, ceiling speakers, cozy fireplace and the bedroom area has gorgeous ocean views and plantation shutters. The en suite bathroom boasts beautiful Travertine tile bathroom floors, double sink granite vanity, dressing table, luxurious steam shower with dual shower heads, freestanding soaking tub and spacious, walk in closet with custom closet organizer.



The lush, fenced rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends with its private pool, spa with soothing waterfall feature and several separate seating areas. Pool service and gardener are provided.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



(RLNE4759089)