All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2002 Cordero Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2002 Cordero Road
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

2002 Cordero Road

2002 Cordero Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2002 Cordero Road, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Del Mar, 2002 Cordero Rd, Pano Ocean Views, Pvt Pool and Spa, 2 Fireplaces! - Stunning 3 story home with panoramic ocean views! Conveniently located near Torrey Pines State Beach, Del Mar Beach, Crest Canyon Park, schools, shopping, dining and access to both the 15 and 56 freeways. Beautiful fenced front courtyard with calming water feature lead up to your new home!

Step into luxury on the main level with upgraded Travertine tile floorsl. You will enjoy breathtaking ocean views from the living room which offers ceiling mounted speakers, cozy double-sided gas log fireplace, expansive windows with plantation shutters. Entertain in the formal dining room which has ceiling mounted speakers, double-sided gas log fireplace, ocean views and plenty of room for a generous sized table to enjoy those big family and friends gatherings. Unwind in the library/den with it's beautiful entertainment center with bookshelves, mounted speakers, plantation shutters and warm and inviting color palette. Quaint side courtyard is perfect for relaxing at the end of your day. Half bathroom has Travertine tile floors and a pedestal sink.

The rounded and generous sized kitchen is an architectural and cook's delight with it's large round center island with breakfast bar, sparkling granite counters, gleaming stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, built in workstation, tons of windows stream in warm light and let's not forget those gorgeous ocean views!

Bedroom #1 is situated on the main level. It has mirrored wardrobe doors and a private bathroom with Travertine tile bathroom floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo.

Amenities galore in the lower level! With a wine cellar, exercise room, spacious laundry room and an ample family room. Family room could double as quest quarters with its roomy closet with mirrored wardrobe doors, quaint kitchenette with sink, refrigerator and breakfast bar. Full bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a walk-in shower.

The gently curved staircase leads to the upper level. Two balconies await off of the hallway, one with a serene ocean view and overlooking the backyard with its private pool and spa. Bedrooms #2 & #3 have wood floors, mirrored wardrobe doors, closet organizers, ocean views and plantation shutters. The hall bathroom has Travertine tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master suite offers a pleasant sitting area, private balcony with panoramic ocean views, ceiling speakers, cozy fireplace and the bedroom area has gorgeous ocean views and plantation shutters. The en suite bathroom boasts beautiful Travertine tile bathroom floors, double sink granite vanity, dressing table, luxurious steam shower with dual shower heads, freestanding soaking tub and spacious, walk in closet with custom closet organizer.

The lush, fenced rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends with its private pool, spa with soothing waterfall feature and several separate seating areas. Pool service and gardener are provided.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE4759089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Cordero Road have any available units?
2002 Cordero Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2002 Cordero Road have?
Some of 2002 Cordero Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 Cordero Road currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Cordero Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Cordero Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2002 Cordero Road is pet friendly.
Does 2002 Cordero Road offer parking?
Yes, 2002 Cordero Road offers parking.
Does 2002 Cordero Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2002 Cordero Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Cordero Road have a pool?
Yes, 2002 Cordero Road has a pool.
Does 2002 Cordero Road have accessible units?
No, 2002 Cordero Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Cordero Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 Cordero Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University