Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

1996 Hanford Dr.

1996 Hanford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1996 Hanford Drive, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available Now! Fully remodeled detached home centrally located in Linda Vista / Mission Valley! - This fully remodeled home features all of the modern touches. Close to shopping, freeway access, restaurants, and downtown.

* New vinyl plank flooring throughout
* New quartz counter tops in kitchen and bathroom
* Stainless steel kitchen appliances
* Kitchen equipped with two floor to ceiling pantries
* Fresh new paint
* Large backyard patio
* One Car garage
* Laundry gas hook ups in garage
* Low water and maintenance landscaping
* Central Heat, no Air Conditioning
* Cable ready
* Tenant responsible for all utilities

One year lease minimum. No dogs allowed but up to 2 cats are acceptable. Non-smokers only. Standard renters insurance required. Applicants must qualify without a co-signor.

If you would like to schedule a showing, please give our office a call at 858-274-3600.

You can also visit our website at www.altavistaproperties.net

CalDRE License Number 01835476

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5022067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1996 Hanford Dr. have any available units?
1996 Hanford Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1996 Hanford Dr. have?
Some of 1996 Hanford Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1996 Hanford Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1996 Hanford Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1996 Hanford Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1996 Hanford Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1996 Hanford Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1996 Hanford Dr. offers parking.
Does 1996 Hanford Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1996 Hanford Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1996 Hanford Dr. have a pool?
No, 1996 Hanford Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1996 Hanford Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1996 Hanford Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1996 Hanford Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1996 Hanford Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
