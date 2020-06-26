1996 Hanford Dr.

Amenities

Available Now! Fully remodeled detached home centrally located in Linda Vista / Mission Valley! - This fully remodeled home features all of the modern touches. Close to shopping, freeway access, restaurants, and downtown.



* New vinyl plank flooring throughout

* New quartz counter tops in kitchen and bathroom

* Stainless steel kitchen appliances

* Kitchen equipped with two floor to ceiling pantries

* Fresh new paint

* Large backyard patio

* One Car garage

* Laundry gas hook ups in garage

* Low water and maintenance landscaping

* Central Heat, no Air Conditioning

* Cable ready

* Tenant responsible for all utilities



One year lease minimum. No dogs allowed but up to 2 cats are acceptable. Non-smokers only. Standard renters insurance required. Applicants must qualify without a co-signor.



If you would like to schedule a showing, please give our office a call at 858-274-3600.



You can also visit our website at www.altavistaproperties.net



No Dogs Allowed



