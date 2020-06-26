1996 Hanford Dr.

Amenities
Available Now! Fully remodeled detached home centrally located in Linda Vista / Mission Valley! - This fully remodeled home features all of the modern touches. Close to shopping, freeway access, restaurants, and downtown.
* New vinyl plank flooring throughout
* New quartz counter tops in kitchen and bathroom
* Stainless steel kitchen appliances
* Kitchen equipped with two floor to ceiling pantries
* Fresh new paint
* Large backyard patio
* One Car garage
* Laundry gas hook ups in garage
* Low water and maintenance landscaping
* Central Heat, no Air Conditioning
* Cable ready
* Tenant responsible for all utilities
One year lease minimum. No dogs allowed but up to 2 cats are acceptable. Non-smokers only. Standard renters insurance required. Applicants must qualify without a co-signor.
If you would like to schedule a showing, please give our office a call at 858-274-3600.
You can also visit our website at www.altavistaproperties.net
CalDRE License Number 01835476
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5022067)