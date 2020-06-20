Amenities
1892 Burton Street Available 06/03/20 2BD 1BA Linda Vista Home - Lots of Storage, No Carpet, Large backyard, Deck, Pet Friendly - *****AVAILABLE JUNE 3RD*****
***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**
Located in Linda Vista
1892 Burton St
San Diego, CA 92111
Cross Streets: Kramer St & Tait St
2 Bedroom
1 Bath
Estimated 920 sqft
Single Story Home
**NO CARPET**
* *WOOD/TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT**
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Dark Granite Counter Top in Kitchen
White Cabinets
Tile Floor in Kitchen and Dining Room
Neutral Paint
Wood Flooring in Living Room, Hallway, Bedrooms
Updated Bathroom
Large Closets
Built-In Shelving in Closets
Ceiling Fans in Living Room (2) and each Bedroom
Crown Molding
Master Bedroom has Private Entry to Backyard
Large Front Patio
Large Deck in Backyard
Shed for Storage
Workshop / Laundry Room
Washer / Dryer
Mini Split A/C in Living Room
Heat
Street Parking Only
CLOSE TO:
Fashion Valley Mall
Trolley
163 & 8 Freeways
University of San Diego
Riverwalk Golf Club
TENANT PAYS:
Water / Sewer
SDG&E
Cable / Dish
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2245.00
PET INFORMATION:
2 PETS - DOG or CAT - No Weight Restriction
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening .com/ ** To be Completed after Approval
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717
(RLNE4118876)