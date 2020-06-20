All apartments in San Diego
1892 Burton Street
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

1892 Burton Street

1892 Burton Street · No Longer Available
San Diego
Linda Vista
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1892 Burton Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1892 Burton Street Available 06/03/20 2BD 1BA Linda Vista Home - Lots of Storage, No Carpet, Large backyard, Deck, Pet Friendly - *****AVAILABLE JUNE 3RD*****

***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**

Located in Linda Vista

1892 Burton St
San Diego, CA 92111

Cross Streets: Kramer St & Tait St

2 Bedroom
1 Bath
Estimated 920 sqft
Single Story Home

**NO CARPET**
* *WOOD/TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT**

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Dark Granite Counter Top in Kitchen
White Cabinets
Tile Floor in Kitchen and Dining Room

Neutral Paint
Wood Flooring in Living Room, Hallway, Bedrooms
Updated Bathroom
Large Closets
Built-In Shelving in Closets
Ceiling Fans in Living Room (2) and each Bedroom
Crown Molding
Master Bedroom has Private Entry to Backyard
Large Front Patio
Large Deck in Backyard
Shed for Storage
Workshop / Laundry Room
Washer / Dryer
Mini Split A/C in Living Room
Heat
Street Parking Only

CLOSE TO:
Fashion Valley Mall
Trolley
163 & 8 Freeways
University of San Diego
Riverwalk Golf Club

TENANT PAYS:
Water / Sewer
SDG&E
Cable / Dish

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2245.00

PET INFORMATION:
2 PETS - DOG or CAT - No Weight Restriction
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening .com/ ** To be Completed after Approval

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE4118876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1892 Burton Street have any available units?
1892 Burton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1892 Burton Street have?
Some of 1892 Burton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1892 Burton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1892 Burton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1892 Burton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1892 Burton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1892 Burton Street offer parking?
No, 1892 Burton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1892 Burton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1892 Burton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1892 Burton Street have a pool?
No, 1892 Burton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1892 Burton Street have accessible units?
No, 1892 Burton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1892 Burton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1892 Burton Street has units with dishwashers.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

