1892 Burton Street Available 06/03/20 2BD 1BA Linda Vista Home - Lots of Storage, No Carpet, Large backyard, Deck, Pet Friendly - *****AVAILABLE JUNE 3RD*****



***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**



Located in Linda Vista



1892 Burton St

San Diego, CA 92111



Cross Streets: Kramer St & Tait St



2 Bedroom

1 Bath

Estimated 920 sqft

Single Story Home



**NO CARPET**

* *WOOD/TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT**



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven - Gas

Dishwasher

Stainless Steel Appliances

Dark Granite Counter Top in Kitchen

White Cabinets

Tile Floor in Kitchen and Dining Room



Neutral Paint

Wood Flooring in Living Room, Hallway, Bedrooms

Updated Bathroom

Large Closets

Built-In Shelving in Closets

Ceiling Fans in Living Room (2) and each Bedroom

Crown Molding

Master Bedroom has Private Entry to Backyard

Large Front Patio

Large Deck in Backyard

Shed for Storage

Workshop / Laundry Room

Washer / Dryer

Mini Split A/C in Living Room

Heat

Street Parking Only



CLOSE TO:

Fashion Valley Mall

Trolley

163 & 8 Freeways

University of San Diego

Riverwalk Golf Club



TENANT PAYS:

Water / Sewer

SDG&E

Cable / Dish



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2245.00



PET INFORMATION:

2 PETS - DOG or CAT - No Weight Restriction

Animal Deposit $250 per animal

No Aggressive Breeds

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening .com/ ** To be Completed after Approval



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

GPM@email.showmojo.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



(RLNE4118876)