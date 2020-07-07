All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1859 Morena Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1859 Morena Blvd.
Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:34 AM

1859 Morena Blvd.

1859 Morena Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Bay Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1859 Morena Blvd, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f20c78b030 ---- This is a rare unit located in Bay Park close to the freeway and Pacific Beach. The home is light and bright featuring washer/dryer combo, upgraded kitchen, new hard surface flooring, and fresh paint. No pets policy, assistive animals exempt. Schedule a showing here: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/200324 (858) 699-3851 leasing@torreypinespm.com All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent -Good Credit and Rental History -A Valid Drivers License or Identification Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc. 1 Assigned Parking Space Combo Washer/Dryer In Unit Great Location Newly Renovated Water/Sewer/Trash Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1859 Morena Blvd. have any available units?
1859 Morena Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1859 Morena Blvd. have?
Some of 1859 Morena Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1859 Morena Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1859 Morena Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1859 Morena Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 1859 Morena Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1859 Morena Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1859 Morena Blvd. offers parking.
Does 1859 Morena Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1859 Morena Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1859 Morena Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1859 Morena Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1859 Morena Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1859 Morena Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1859 Morena Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1859 Morena Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University