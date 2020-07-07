1859 Morena Blvd.

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f20c78b030 ---- This is a rare unit located in Bay Park close to the freeway and Pacific Beach. The home is light and bright featuring washer/dryer combo, upgraded kitchen, new hard surface flooring, and fresh paint. No pets policy, assistive animals exempt. Schedule a showing here: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/200324 (858) 699-3851 leasing@torreypinespm.com All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent -Good Credit and Rental History -A Valid Drivers License or Identification Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc. 1 Assigned Parking Space Combo Washer/Dryer In Unit Great Location Newly Renovated Water/Sewer/Trash Included