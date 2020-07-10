All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

18542 Caminito Pasadero - CAMPAS

18542 Caminito Pasadero · No Longer Available
Location

18542 Caminito Pasadero, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
18542 Caminito Pasadero - CAMPAS Available 05/30/20 Gorgeous Townhome with Views of the Mountains - Lovely gated Vista Del Lago community. Spacious floor plan kitchen that flows into family room, large living room, 2 car attached garage and a private fully fenced backyard with Awesome view. Beautiful wood floors. Walk-in Closet in Master with lovely views . Community Amenities include Pool/Spa, Tennis, Gym, Trails. Award winning schools Chapparral Elem, Bernardo Hgts Middle, RB HS

(RLNE2017509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18542 Caminito Pasadero - CAMPAS have any available units?
18542 Caminito Pasadero - CAMPAS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18542 Caminito Pasadero - CAMPAS have?
Some of 18542 Caminito Pasadero - CAMPAS's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18542 Caminito Pasadero - CAMPAS currently offering any rent specials?
18542 Caminito Pasadero - CAMPAS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18542 Caminito Pasadero - CAMPAS pet-friendly?
No, 18542 Caminito Pasadero - CAMPAS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 18542 Caminito Pasadero - CAMPAS offer parking?
Yes, 18542 Caminito Pasadero - CAMPAS offers parking.
Does 18542 Caminito Pasadero - CAMPAS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18542 Caminito Pasadero - CAMPAS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18542 Caminito Pasadero - CAMPAS have a pool?
Yes, 18542 Caminito Pasadero - CAMPAS has a pool.
Does 18542 Caminito Pasadero - CAMPAS have accessible units?
No, 18542 Caminito Pasadero - CAMPAS does not have accessible units.
Does 18542 Caminito Pasadero - CAMPAS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18542 Caminito Pasadero - CAMPAS has units with dishwashers.

