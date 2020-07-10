Amenities

18542 Caminito Pasadero - CAMPAS Available 05/30/20 Gorgeous Townhome with Views of the Mountains - Lovely gated Vista Del Lago community. Spacious floor plan kitchen that flows into family room, large living room, 2 car attached garage and a private fully fenced backyard with Awesome view. Beautiful wood floors. Walk-in Closet in Master with lovely views . Community Amenities include Pool/Spa, Tennis, Gym, Trails. Award winning schools Chapparral Elem, Bernardo Hgts Middle, RB HS



