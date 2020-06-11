1780 Ketner Blvd Unit 108

Amenities
$3,295- Spectacular loft in Little Italy for rent - Huge two story concrete loft located at the center of Little Italy!. A rare opportunity to rent at the mostly owner occupied Doma building. Quiet 1st floor unit at the end of the hallway (only one shared, concrete wall), facing the courtyard. Secure underground parking space included. Brand new dishwasher, wall oven, gas cooktop and microwave is going to be installed prior to move in.
Unit features:
1122 sq ft of living space
100+ sq ft private, gated patio
2 story, true open concept loft
1 bedroom (loft area)
1.5 bath
1 assigned parking space in underground, secure garage (space is located directly next to elevator) included in rent
Master bath:
Large stainless steel kitchen sink and pull down faucet (1 year old)
Huge master bath recently remodeled
All glass enclosed, tiled shower area with recessed rain shower heads and separate hand shower
Large separate soaking tub with hand shower
3ft long trough sink with dual wall mounted faucets
Tub and sink mounted under quartz
All top of the line stainless steel Hans Grohe Axor fixtures
Floor to ceiling cabinetry offering tons of storage
Half bath downstairs
Real natural maple hardwood floors throughout
Catwalk connecting loft area to perfect office space by the windows
Enormous 100+ sq ft walk in closet
20ft ceilings
Floor to ceiling, double pane glass wall facing the courtyard
Two entrances to the unit (hallway and courtyard)
Laundry room with full size washer and dryer, cabinets and hanger racks
LED lighting throughout home
Central AC/Heat
Building features:
Rooftop deck
Unobstructed views of Coronado, Point Loma, the harbor and downtown skyline
Community BBQ
Tables and lounge chairs
Gym
Jacuzzi
Secure building entry
Building grounds are kept clean by staff 6 days a week (along with separate Little Italy staff that clean the neighborhood daily)
Secure garage
Secure bicycle storage
Green courtyard
Wired for AT&T, Cox, Time Warner and Webpass
Various retail shops onsite (dry cleaner, salon, yoga/pilates, nails)
