1780 Ketner Blvd Unit 108

$3,295- Spectacular loft in Little Italy for rent - Huge two story concrete loft located at the center of Little Italy!. A rare opportunity to rent at the mostly owner occupied Doma building. Quiet 1st floor unit at the end of the hallway (only one shared, concrete wall), facing the courtyard. Secure underground parking space included. Brand new dishwasher, wall oven, gas cooktop and microwave is going to be installed prior to move in.



Unit features:



1122 sq ft of living space

100+ sq ft private, gated patio

2 story, true open concept loft

1 bedroom (loft area)

1.5 bath

1 assigned parking space in underground, secure garage (space is located directly next to elevator) included in rent



Master bath:

Large stainless steel kitchen sink and pull down faucet (1 year old)

Huge master bath recently remodeled

All glass enclosed, tiled shower area with recessed rain shower heads and separate hand shower

Large separate soaking tub with hand shower

3ft long trough sink with dual wall mounted faucets

Tub and sink mounted under quartz

All top of the line stainless steel Hans Grohe Axor fixtures

Floor to ceiling cabinetry offering tons of storage



Half bath downstairs

Real natural maple hardwood floors throughout

Catwalk connecting loft area to perfect office space by the windows

Enormous 100+ sq ft walk in closet

20ft ceilings

Floor to ceiling, double pane glass wall facing the courtyard

Two entrances to the unit (hallway and courtyard)

Laundry room with full size washer and dryer, cabinets and hanger racks

LED lighting throughout home

Central AC/Heat



Building features:



Rooftop deck

Unobstructed views of Coronado, Point Loma, the harbor and downtown skyline

Community BBQ

Tables and lounge chairs

Gym

Jacuzzi

Secure building entry

Building grounds are kept clean by staff 6 days a week (along with separate Little Italy staff that clean the neighborhood daily)

Secure garage

Secure bicycle storage

Green courtyard

Wired for AT&T, Cox, Time Warner and Webpass

Various retail shops onsite (dry cleaner, salon, yoga/pilates, nails)



Call or text 619-456-7659 to schedule a showing



* 1 Year Lease Required



* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.



* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



* Pets are only allowed if specified above.



* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals.



* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



