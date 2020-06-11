All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1780 Ketner Blvd Unit 108
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

1780 Ketner Blvd Unit 108

1780 Kettner Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1780 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101
Harborview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
yoga
$3,295- Spectacular loft in Little Italy for rent - Huge two story concrete loft located at the center of Little Italy!. A rare opportunity to rent at the mostly owner occupied Doma building. Quiet 1st floor unit at the end of the hallway (only one shared, concrete wall), facing the courtyard. Secure underground parking space included. Brand new dishwasher, wall oven, gas cooktop and microwave is going to be installed prior to move in.

Unit features:

1122 sq ft of living space
100+ sq ft private, gated patio
2 story, true open concept loft
1 bedroom (loft area)
1.5 bath
1 assigned parking space in underground, secure garage (space is located directly next to elevator) included in rent

Master bath:
Large stainless steel kitchen sink and pull down faucet (1 year old)
Huge master bath recently remodeled
All glass enclosed, tiled shower area with recessed rain shower heads and separate hand shower
Large separate soaking tub with hand shower
3ft long trough sink with dual wall mounted faucets
Tub and sink mounted under quartz
All top of the line stainless steel Hans Grohe Axor fixtures
Floor to ceiling cabinetry offering tons of storage

Half bath downstairs
Real natural maple hardwood floors throughout
Catwalk connecting loft area to perfect office space by the windows
Enormous 100+ sq ft walk in closet
20ft ceilings
Floor to ceiling, double pane glass wall facing the courtyard
Two entrances to the unit (hallway and courtyard)
Laundry room with full size washer and dryer, cabinets and hanger racks
LED lighting throughout home
Central AC/Heat

Building features:

Rooftop deck
Unobstructed views of Coronado, Point Loma, the harbor and downtown skyline
Community BBQ
Tables and lounge chairs
Gym
Jacuzzi
Secure building entry
Building grounds are kept clean by staff 6 days a week (along with separate Little Italy staff that clean the neighborhood daily)
Secure garage
Secure bicycle storage
Green courtyard
Wired for AT&T, Cox, Time Warner and Webpass
Various retail shops onsite (dry cleaner, salon, yoga/pilates, nails)

Call or text 619-456-7659 to schedule a showing

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE5738766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1780 Ketner Blvd Unit 108 have any available units?
1780 Ketner Blvd Unit 108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1780 Ketner Blvd Unit 108 have?
Some of 1780 Ketner Blvd Unit 108's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1780 Ketner Blvd Unit 108 currently offering any rent specials?
1780 Ketner Blvd Unit 108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1780 Ketner Blvd Unit 108 pet-friendly?
No, 1780 Ketner Blvd Unit 108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1780 Ketner Blvd Unit 108 offer parking?
Yes, 1780 Ketner Blvd Unit 108 offers parking.
Does 1780 Ketner Blvd Unit 108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1780 Ketner Blvd Unit 108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1780 Ketner Blvd Unit 108 have a pool?
No, 1780 Ketner Blvd Unit 108 does not have a pool.
Does 1780 Ketner Blvd Unit 108 have accessible units?
No, 1780 Ketner Blvd Unit 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 1780 Ketner Blvd Unit 108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1780 Ketner Blvd Unit 108 has units with dishwashers.

